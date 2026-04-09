This afternoon, use the BetMGM bonus code on the series finale between the Milwaukee Brewers (89-57) and Texas Rangers (76-70). Cy Young contender Freddy Peralta (16-5, 2.50 ERA) will start for the Brewers, which could spell bad news for the Rangers.

Still, Merrill Kelly (11-7, 3.16 ERA) has been great for the Rangers since the Diamondbacks dealt him at the July trade deadline. The Rangers have also been on a tear lately, winning 13 of their last 17 games.

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Pay attention to the following steps, and claim up to $1500 bonus bets with our BetMGM bonus code:

Available for first-time users in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Go to BetMGM’s website by following the link above Put in the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX during account creation Then, make your first deposit worth $10+ Risk up to $1500 on your first sports bet If your bet does not win, you will be credited with bonus bets The amount you risked on your first bet will be the same as the amount of the bonus You must use the bonus bets before one week is up, and these bets have no withdrawable cash value.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Today, you can use your BetMGM bonus code on an afternoon showdown between the Brewers and Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This one is streaming on Fubo and MLB.TV at 2:35pm EDT.

The Rangers (+110) have cut a 7.5-game deficit behind AL West leaders Houston to just 2.5 games. They have won the first two games of their series against the Brewers while allowing just four runs in the process.

Incredibly, the Brewers (-130) haven’t been swept in a series since they lost the first three games of the season to the New York Yankees. With their ace Freddy Peralta on the mound, it looks like that may continue to be the case.

Peralta hasn’t allowed an earned run in any of his last five starts and posted a ridiculous 0.32 ERA in August. Don’t think twice about taking Milwaukee to win the first five innings (-125).

Still, Merrill Kelly actually has a lower WHIP (1.04) than Peralta (1.07) this season, and things should be tight for the first few innings. If both pitchers have another strong outing, we’ll likely see under four runs for the first five innings (-125).

The Brewers have a healthy 6.5-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central, but they need to close out this series with a win to keep their confidence up. Given they haven’t been swept for over five months and their ace is on the mound, the Brewers should take this series finale.

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