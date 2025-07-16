+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
betmgm bonus code goalmax
Bruce Haring

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for MLS Inter Miami-FC Cincinnati

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, offers $1500 in no sweat bets, with Inter Miami taking on Cincinnati tonight at 7:30pm ET (07/16).

A battle between two of the top teams in the MLS is on tap for Wednesday. BetMGM is powering through with some great offers for first-time players.

It’s the glamour of Inter Miami’s international stars vs. Cincinnati’s playoff-bound squad in a stellar matchup of two of the best MLS sides.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

  1. Go to BetMGM via the link above
  2. Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up
  3. Deposit $10 or more
  4. Place your first wager up to $1,500
  5. If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets
  6. Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The MLS has a potential playoff preview on Wednesday on its schedule.

FC Cincinnati has been rolling this season, sporting a 13-3-6 record that has them in second place in the Eastern Conference, just one point behind first-place Philadelphia.

Inter Miami is, of course, the team of international superstar Lionel Messi and a host of other significant players. They are in fifth place, just four points behind Cincinnati and on a five-game winning streak.

Beyond Messi, who leads the MLS with 16 goals, players to watch for Inter Miami include forward Luis Suárez, a top scorer, and midfielder Sergio Busquets, who orchestrates his star front line.

Cincinnati hopes to counter with the play of attacking midfielder Evander, the squad’s leading scorer with 13 goals, tied for third in league scoring. He’ll be backed by forward Kévin Denkey, who has 12 goals, and midfielder Pavel Bucha, a playmaker who also has some scoring instincts.

Oddsmakers have installed Cincinnati as a +125 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EDT at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the MLS Season Pass service bringing you the action.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers

Frequently asked questions

