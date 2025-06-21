BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 for Real Madrid in the Cub World Cup

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, offers $1500 in bonuses for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup.

The Club World Cup dominates the soccer world’s attention this weekend. But there’s also an NBA Finals Game 7, meaning there’s very little chance to get off the couch.

BetMGM is right there with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The must-see Club World Cup events this weekend include Mamelodi Sundowns vs Germany’s Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, and Spain’s Real Madrid vs. Mexico’s Pachuca on Sunday.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Saturday finds the South African Mamelodi Sundowns vs Germany’s Borussia Dortmund in a Group F inter-continental match of styles. Dortmund had a scoreless draw in its opener, so are looking to pick up some points with a win.

The Sundowns surprised Ulsan 1-0 in their opener, and are looking to solidify their chances at advancing to the Round of 16 here, as well as enhance their reputation on the world stage.

Mamelodi boasts the scoring duo of forwards Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Iqraam Rayners, who combined for 30 goals and 18 assists in their domestic season. They’ll be backed by midfielder Themba Zwane, who nicely sets the table, and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year, who will provide a strong presence to his backline.

Dortmund has Serhou Guirassy, a striker who had 21 goals in the Bundesliga season. He’ll be assisted by Jobe Bellingham, a new signee and the brother of former Dortmunder Jude Bellingham. He’ll be looking to set his own legacy here, backed by playmaker Julian Brandt, whose technical control will be a key.

The match kicks off at 12 noon at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, with Dortmund a -330 favorite and a 2.5 goals over/under. DAZN will stream the match.

Rounding out the weekend is the Sunday match between perennial powerhouse Real Madrid and Mexico’s Pachuca. Real Madrid has a surprising 1-1 draw with Al Hilal in their opener, and looks to gain a few points here to move up into a more comfortable group position.

But Pachuca put on a strong showing against Salzburg in a 2-1 defeat, and will look to further enhance their international reputation in this match.

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé was hospitalized earlier this week with what was called “acute gastroenteritis,” a kind of enhanced stomach flu. He may or may not play in this match.

Oddsmakers have Real Madrid as a -500 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with television by TNT and truTV and streaming by DAZN.

