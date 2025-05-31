bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for PSG-Inter Champions League Final !

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of today's Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan.

Paris Saint-Germain has waited a long time to play for European championship gold. Can the Parisians overwhelm one of the world's toughest back lines to prevail in Munich today?

It's time for the Super Bowl of professional soccer in Europe, the 2024-25 Champions League Final in Munich, Germany. Paris Saint-Germain is the popular pick to lift continental hardware according to bet365's odds on the final. But has an iron back line from Italy been taken too lightly once again? Scroll down for a preview of today's finale, and a rundown of markets at bet365 sportsbook.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code offer sets up new users with sign-up rewards just in time for today's Paris Saint-German versus Inter Milan final, the match to determine the continent's top team of 2025.

From a wide angle, Paris Saint-Germain's bid in today's Champions League Final has had an aura of inexorability about it from the outset. PSG wouldn't be scratched by the best of England's club teams in this spring's continental playoffs, any more than Paris wallowed in its COVID-era scandals. From the departures of Messi and Neymar to a draw-of-doom in this year's knockout pairings, PSG has triumphed over all kinds of adversity to push closer and closer to that European gold.

Remember, though, that the odds at bet365 sportsbook aren't based on poetry. They're a matter of ice cold facts, which is why the (+115) odds on the Parisians to win without a tiebreaker are more than meets the eye. Inter Milan is a noble opponent that would be getting more buzz as a "live" underdog, not to mention an overlooked one, if it weren't for PSG's advantages that go far beyond the lineups.

CBS, TUDN, and Univision will air today's Champions League Final at 3 p.m. EST on network and cable channels respectively. CBS makes a wise decision to begin putting UEFA on network telecasts each spring as the events build to a climax. However, it's important to recognize that for PSG, the campaign's gone back into training mode on weekends, while Inter fought for a Serie A title.

Inter Milan's headlines clash with the sportsbook's dose of reality too. Yes, it's true that the underdog in today's final will be hungry for redemption after just losing out to Napoli in Italy's race, but it was still a grueling slog compared to the free days and pedestrian back lines PSG has seen outside of its continental schedule since clinching another French title, making the Parisians a fresher squad.

Paris Saint-Germain's quest for 2024's European title died after one great tie against Real Madrid in quarter-final play, while Inter's best chance came previously in 2022-23's run to the finals. Man City was getting similar pregame favorite's odds against Inter in the championship final played two years ago, and yet City needed nearly 70 minutes to break through on Rodri's goal before lifting the hardware. There haven't been many changes to Inter's wonderful back line since then.

Even if PSG's fresher legs tee-up Ousmane Dembélé for a brace, Inter Milan's ace-in-the-hole is the Italian club's newfound ability to come back from deficits in high-scoring games. The bet365 prop bets odds on Inter Milan and Barcelona scoring a combined 13 goals in this year's semi-finals had to have been wagered at such long odds, whoever won the market is still counting their treasure. It's only Saturday's nervy scenario that's got Over/Under lines more balanced at (2) goals than (3).

Inter's striker Lautaro Martínez has outpaced Dembélé in UCL scoring, though the PSG striker leads individual proposition odds for the Champions League Final with (+170) odds to bag at least once. Martinez can be wagered at generous (+250) prop bet odds in the Anytime Goalscorer market.

