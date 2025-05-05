bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for Forest on a Visit to Crystal Palace !

The new bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of today's Premier League soccer featuring Crystal Palace against Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest has done it all this season, soaring into contention for a Champions League berth and roaring in the FA Cup. But another FA Cup tycoon garners favorite's odds over Forest today.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Premier League speculators can claim today's bet365's bonus offer if they currently reside in the legal betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the steps below to get your bet365 promo code offer:

Pick from deals up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or " target="_self">bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for your new sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALBET Produce a deposit of at least $10 toward either sportsbook bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

In the unlucky event that they lose their first bet, the users who have chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in further sports betting bonuses. Should the wager win instead, they receive the winning payoff, and keep their original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Today's bet365 bonus code sets you up to pick winners in three of Europe's biggest soccer leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A … where Christian Pulisic wears a shield.

Nottingham Forest's visit to Crystal Palace today comes with a unique betting line. We don't mean there's anything that different about the numbers. In fact, both teams' moneylines at bet365 are handicapped with less-than-even chances to win the match outright. But the ubiquitous spring betting angle of motivation is nowhere to be found in CPFC's (+125) odds to prevail in 90:00.

Forest has a ton of motivation to win today's English Premier League bout, set to kick off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on USA Network. The Tricky Trees are in a logjam of Champions League hopefuls who stand within four points of each other. Man City, the club with 64 points that appears to have clear water to a top four placement at a glance, has played in 35 instead of 34 matches, or else even the Sky Blues could be littered by the Tricky Trees, who could reach 63 points by beating Palace.

Crystal Palace's plight is much the same as on most spring dates. The team can celebrate its FA Cup bid while garnering little hope of a top-half Premier League finish, yet without any danger of falling too far on the table for comfort. The Eagles aren't distracted by May 17's FA Cup Final yet, though a pair of weekday bouts with Forest and Wolves give CPFC a schedule of four matches in about a fortnight. Palace can lose without damage, but Las Vegas still thinks it's the team today.

Peruse the Eagles' record at Selhurst Park for a clue to the numbers. Crystal Palace hasn't lost at home since falling to Everton on February 15. CPFC hasn't allowed more than one goal from a visitor since then. The (-110) odds on under (2.5) total goals may become more expensive by game-time.

Nottingham Forest's takers would argue that Crystal Palace has not hosted such a talented team for any league dates while producing those stats, shutting out foes like Ipswich Town and Bournemouth since March. Chris Wood, ranked fourth in the EPL with 19 goals this season, has attractive (+200) bet365 odds to tally for Forest, and similar prop betting odds to take at least two shots-on-target.

Today's La Liga betting markets have "motivation" written all over them. Girona, playing host to ninth-place Mallorca, is cast with optimistically even odds, or "EV" odds, to defeat the Pirates in a 3 p.m. EST gala on ESPN Deportes. Girona would not naturally garner close to a standard (+100) or (-110) market to beat a top-half Spanish side this spring, but the Gironistes badly need points to escape relegation, while Mallorca's 2025-26 continental prospects have dwindled.

Palace isn't the only mid-table team ready to fight. AC Milan takes on today's Serie A road date versus Genoa as a minus-odds favorite to win at bet365 sportsbook, carrying an outside chance to pass multiple squads for UEFA placement, rather than merely finishing top-half. The USMNT's Christian Pulisic is a leading bet to tally for Milan in a 2:45 p.m. EST kickoff on Fox Deportes.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

