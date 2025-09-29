Bengals vs Broncos Predictions, Picks & Odds: Monday Night Football - NFL Sep 29

The Denver Broncos (-400) have won six home games in a row, while the Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their worst loss in franchise history. Can the Bengals (+7.5) go on the road and keep things competitive on Monday Night Football?

Bengals vs Broncos Predictions - 8:15pm EDT - 9/29

J.K. Dobbins First TD Scorer @ +430 with FanDuel

Chase Brown Under 76.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards @ -112 with FanDuel

Broncos -7.5 @ -112 with FanDuel

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Bengals vs Broncos Odds

Spread : Broncos -7.5 (-110)

: Broncos -7.5 (-110) Moneyline: Bengals (+350), Broncos (-450)

Bengals (+350), Broncos (-450) Total: O/U 43.5 (-110)

Bengals vs Broncos Picks

J.K. for first TD - J.K. Dobbins First TD Scorer (+430)

J.K. Dobbins has scored a rushing touchdown in each of his first three games with the Broncos. The former Ravens and Chargers running back should continue to be a key part of Denver’s offense this season.

Dobbins is averaging just under 14 carries per game, and he’s put up a healthy 5.4 yards per carry so far. The Bengals allowed the Vikings’ Jordan Mason to score twice last weekend, and Dobbins should have some success tonight.

He’s the most likely first touchdown scorer on the odds board tonight, at +430 odds. Those are good odds for a guy with touchdowns in each game he’s played this season. Bet on Dobbins to be the first TD scorer on Monday Night Football tonight.

Bengals vs Broncos Pick 1: J.K. Dobbins First TD Scorer @ +430 with FanDuel

Bad Times for Brown - Chase Brown Under 76.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-112)

The Bengals are off to a historically bad start on the ground. Running back Chase Brown has the fewest yards of any running back with 45+ carries through three games going back to 2000. Brown, who hasn’t gotten much help from his offensive line, has just 93 yards on 47 carries.

Brown broke out towards the end of last season, but these early signs are highly concerning. Against the Vikings last Sunday, Brown had just three yards on 10 carries and seems to be losing confidence. With QB Joe Burrow out, the Broncos will be expecting the Bengals to run.

Therefore, things may not get much better for Brown here. His highest rushing yard total this season is just 47, while his season high in receiving yards is just 18. So, Chase Brown under 76.5 rushing + receiving yards is one of the better picks tonight.

Bengals vs Broncos Pick 2: Chase Brown Under 76.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards @ -112 with FanDuel

Broncos Bully Bengals - Broncos -7.5 (-112)

The Denver Broncos have lost on the last play of the game in back-to-back weeks against teams that are 3-0. They should bounce back in a big way here against a Bengals team that has been awful at running the football. The Bengals got crushed 48-10 by the Vikings just last weekend.

While the Broncos rank fifth in the NFL, with 5.2 yards per rush attempt, the Bengals rank dead last, with 2.4. The Bengals are also missing their star quarterback, Joe Burrow, and his replacement, Jake Browning, has thrown an NFL-leading five interceptions in the last two weeks.

These things, combined with the Broncos’ impressive home winning streak, paint a bleak picture for the Bengals. Cincinnati likely gets crushed for a second straight week here. Take Broncos -7.5 at -105 odds.

Bengals vs Broncos Pick 3: Broncos -7.5 @ -112 with FanDuel

Bengals vs Broncos Start Time

The Cincinnati Bengals are sorely missing QB Joe Burrow and are averaging just 19.3 points per game this season. Denver’s defense is one of the best units in the NFL, which could spell trouble for the Bengals.

Bengals vs Broncos Game Details