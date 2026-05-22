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Super League

Super League Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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Super League, fixtures & results

Sunday 17 May
Kerala Blasters FC badge
Kerala Blasters FC
KBF
2
FC Goa badge
FC Goa
FCG
1
FT
Monday 18 May
Northeast United FC badge
Northeast United FC
NUF
2
Mohammedan SC badge
Mohammedan SC
MHS
0
FT
Wednesday 20 May
Inter Kashi badge
Inter Kashi
IKA
1
East Bengal FC badge
East Bengal FC
EBL
2
FT
Mohun Bagan SG badge
Mohun Bagan SG
MOH
2
SC Delhi badge
SC Delhi
SCD
1
FT
Jamshedpur FC badge
Jamshedpur FC
JAM
0
Odisha FC badge
Odisha FC
ODI
0
FT
Punjab FC badge
Punjab FC
PUN
0
Mumbai City FC badge
Mumbai City FC
MCF
2
FT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1East Bengal FC crestEast Bengal FC1375130111926
W
D
D
W
W
2Mohun Bagan SG crestMohun Bagan SG137512391426
W
D
D
D
W
3Mumbai City FC crestMumbai City FC13742179825
W
W
L
D
L
4Bengaluru FC crestBengaluru FC136521812623
W
W
D
D
D
5Punjab FC crestPunjab FC136431812622
L
W
D
W
D
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Apostas em destaque

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