Latest BC.Game Promo Codes and Bonus Offers for India in 2026

The BC.Game promo code inglc activates a welcome bonus that gets you a ₹470 freebet during World Cup 2026.

BC.Game Welcome Offers Offer Details BC.Game Promo Codes BC.Game Sportsbook Welcome Bonus ₹470 World Cup Freebet Welcome Offer inglc BC.Game Casino Bonus No deposit casino offer inglc

If you’re planning to claim the BC.Game promo code, it’s worth checking is BC.Game legal in India and how the platform operates for Indian users.

How to Register using BC.Game Promo Code?

Here is our step-by-step guide on how to sign up and use the BC.Game promo code:

On the BC.Game website or BC.Game app, click the sign up button in the top right corner. In the next page, you’ll be asked to fill in your email and password. Once you do so, indicate that you accept the User Agreement, and you’re at least 18 years old. Click on the “Enter Referral / Promo Code” tab and a dropdown should reveal a field to put in the code. Input inglc, double-check your other details, and click sign up. You’ll be redirected into your newly created account immediately and that’s all.

How the BC.Game Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus Works

BC.Game Promo Code inglc BC.Game Sports Welcome Bonus Up To 500% Sports Welcome Bonus Each Month BC.Game Minimum Deposit NA Wagering Turnover Requirement 40x Exclusive Welcome Offer Yes

BC.Game Sports Welcome Offer Comparison

Betting Site BC.Game Stake.com Sports Welcome Offer ₹470 World Cup Freebet Welcome Offer 200% up to ₹120,000 Minimum Deposit NA ₹500 Bonus Code inglc GLSTAKE Wagering Requirement 40x 40x

Pros and Cons of Using BC.Game Bonus Code

Pros

The bonus structure is tiered, allowing room for multiple claims.

Wagering requirements of 40x with minimum odds of 1.5 make the bonus attainable for new users.

Cons

Customer care support is average compared to competitors.

Users should be informed about both the pros and cons of the bonus code for BC.Game before they proceed to use it. We cover more about the platform in our BC.Game review if you want to know more about it.

BC.Game Offer Of the Week: World Cup 2026 First Bet Insurance

Place your first World Cup 2026 pre-match bet with added peace of mind thanks to the First Bet Insurance offer. New players who make a minimum deposit of ₹850 and place a qualifying bet at odds of 1.50 or higher can receive up to 20% of their first deposit back, with cashback capped at ₹8,500.

If your first qualifying bet doesn't go as planned, you'll receive the cashback amount according to the promotion terms, helping you stay in the action throughout the tournament. This offer is available to players aged 18+ and applies to eligible pre-match World Cup betting markets only.

Which sports can you bet on with BC.Game?

In the sports section, players have the luxury of over 40 sports at their disposal. There, you can bet on:

Cricket

Soccer

Tennis

Basketball

Kabaddi

Baseball

Racing

Handball

Ice Hockey and many more

With each sport, you have a variety of betting markets, with options like total, innings, player props, and several other extras.

BC.Game Football Betting Markets

BC.Game offers a wide selection of football betting markets, giving punters multiple ways to bet on major leagues and tournaments throughout the season. Popular football betting options typically include match results, goal markets, handicaps, and player-focused bets.

Some of the popular football betting markets on BC.Game include:

Match Winner (1X2)

Both Teams to Score (BTTS)

Total Goals – Over/Under

Handicap Betting

Correct Score

Double Chance

Draw No Bet

Half-Time/Full-Time Result

First Goalscorer / Anytime Goalscorer

Corners Betting

These markets are usually available both pre-match and through BC.Game's live betting section.

How to redeem BC.Game Referral Code?

Betting on sports and casino games is not the only way you can benefit from BC.Game. The platform also encourages bringing your friends and others to enjoy with you. When you do so, they reward you with a fair deal. By getting others to use your BC.Game referral code, you can get ₹85,292.77 + 15% commission. It’s a win-win for everybody.

Popular Payment Methods on BC.Game

Before claiming the welcome bonus, you have to make a deposit. So, it makes sense that the bookie provides payment options that favour Indian players. With BC.Game, you can deposit with either crypto or fiat, and although it sounds unbelievable, they offer more than 120 crypto and 15+ fiat options. In short, Indian players are spoiled with variety.

If you’re after speed, your best bet is cryptocurrencies. With them, deposit and withdrawals typically happen within minutes. But if you are not a fan of crypto, ewallets are also relatively fast. Check out the table below for more information:

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Time Crypto ₹100/₹115 Instant/2 min Ewallets ₹500/₹115 Instant/Few Hours Bank Transfer ₹100/₹115 Instant/150 - 522 minutes

FAQs about BC.Game Bonus Code

Here are the most important FAQs:

What is the BC.Game promo code?

The BC.Game promo code is inglc and every new player that uses it will get up to ₹470 World Cup Freebet Welcome Offer.

Is it legal to place bets on BC.Game?

Yes, BC.Game is licensed in Comoros. They are operating offshore and are safe to play and available for players in India.

How can I withdraw funds on BC.Game?

Go to your profile and click withdraw. There, you are to choose your preferred option, specify how much you want to withdraw, and that’s about it.

+