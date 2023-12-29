By using the BC.GAME bonus code bcgoal, new Indian users can avail a match deposit bonus up to ₹17,00,000. This review analyses the bonus offer.

BC.GAME Bonus Code for India

In the following table, we detail the BC.GAME bonus code offer for Indian users:

BC.GAME Offer Bonus Details BC.GAME Promo Code BC.GAME Sports and Casino Offer 180% Bonus on the first deposit up to ₹ 17,00,000 bcgoal

How to use the BC.GAME bonus code?

To use the BC.GAME bonus code, a user can complete the following steps:

1. Visit the BC.GAME website

2. Create an account either via email or phone number.

3. Make your initial deposit (minimum of ₹821).

4. Receive the bonus amount in your sportsbook account and start wagering.

5. Fulfil the wagering requirement.

Account creation

First, enter your email/phone number and preferred password. Next, enter the BC.GAME bonus code and tick the relevant box to agree to the terms and to confirm your age.

Click on sign up to complete the process.

Initial deposit

On the operator's site, click on “WALLET” at the top right-hand corner.

Choose your payment method, enter the deposit amount and click on "Confirm." (Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process as required by your payment method.)

Wagering requirement

To be able to withdraw the bonus amount, a user must wager 40 times the sum of the deposit and bonus.

BC.GAME Welcome Bonus: 180% Up to ₹17,00,000

The BC.GAME welcome bonus is a match deposit bonus up to ₹ 17,00,000 on a user's first four deposits. The offer details are as under:

On the 1st Deposit

180% match deposit bonus for minimum qualifying deposit of ₹821, up to 20000 BCD;

On the 2nd Deposit

240% match deposit bonus for minimum qualifying deposit of ₹4105 or more, up to 40000 BCD

On the 3rd Deposit

300% match deposit bonus for minimum qualifying deposit of ₹8210 or more, up to 60,000 BCD

On the 4th Deposit

360% match deposit bonus for minimum qualifying deposit of ₹16,420 or more, up to 100,000 BCD.

BC.GAME Promo Code Terms and Conditions

The BC.GAME bonus code offer is subject to the following important terms and conditions:

Only residents of India above 18 can avail the offer.

The minimum qualifying deposit is ₹821.

Under the wagering requirement, users must wager 40 times the deposit plus bonus on sports bets.

The offer is valid for 30 days from the date of registration.

General terms and conditions as specified on the operator’s site will also apply.

Is there a BC.GAME No Deposit Promo Code?

No deposit promo code offers guarantee a user a bonus without having to make a deposit. Such offers are quite rare in the online betting industry.

Many sites including BC.GAME do run loyalty programs for existing users from time to time. However, BC.GAME does not have any no deposit promo code offers for new users.

List of BC.GAME Promotions for New and existing Players

Apart from the bonus code for BC.GAME, new and existing users can avail the following promotions:

Snowy Showdown

An integral part of the "Grand Holiday Tournaments," this promotion allows users to accumulate points for every wager they make. The winner will get a cash prize of INR 8 lakhs approximately.

Other top performers will share the remainder of the prize pool of INR 40 lakhs approximately. The promotion will run until 31 December 2023.

Santa’s Gifts Delight

This is a ranking challenge promotion wherein users get points for every wager they make. Top performers will share a total prize pool of INR 80 Lakhs approximately. The promotion will run until 27 December 2023.

Drop & Wins December Slots

Under this promotion, players of selected slots can aim for real money prizes via Daily Prize Drops and weekly tournaments.

The promotion is a collaboration between leading software developer, Pragmatic Play and BC.GAME. This promotion will run until 31 December 2023.

BC.GAME Promo Code Pros and Cons

In this section, we look at some of the pros and cons of the BC.GAME promo code offer:

Pros

Here are the pros:

Competitive bonus amount

The bonus amount of up to ₹17,00,000 compares favourably with the amount offered by any rival site.

Bonus expiry

At 30 days, the validity period of the bonus is sufficiently long to allow new users to fulfil the requirements to claim the bonus. The bonus offers of some rival sites expire within a week.

Cons

Here are the cons:

Wagering requirements

Those new to online betting could find the wagering requirement (40 times the deposit-plus-bonus) a bit steep.

Qualifying deposit

The qualifying deposit of ₹821 is quite high to be able to attract new users.

BC.GAME Bonus Code Summary

For a start, I was impressed by the India-friendly attitude of the operator. The betting site lays out the red carpet for users from India with an attractive bonus offer.

Opening an account is extremely easy and I could complete the process in less than a minute. Furthermore, I could make deposits via UPI and other convenient Indian methods, although this is advertised as a crypto site.

The BC Game welcome bonus offer of ₹17,00,000 ranks among the largest in the industry. However, the qualifying minimum deposit of ₹821 is a bit high to motivate new users to register. Also, the need to wager 40 times the deposit plus bonus to qualify for the offer is challenging.

The operator offers betting options on over 40 sports including Indian favourites such as cricket and football. I was impressed with the range of betting markets offered. Casino buffs have a choice of more than 1000 casino games from the best software developers.

I found the customer support at BC.Game quite responsive. With a gaming licence from Curacao and encryption technology in place, the site guarantees a safe and secure gambling environment.

BC.GAME Bonus Code FAQs

In this final section, we answer some frequently asked questions:

Is BC.GAME legal in India?

In the absence of any federal law prohibiting online gambling, BC.GAME is not illegal in India. You can place bets on BC.GAME.

Furthermore, the operator has a globally recognized Curacao gaming licence and fulfils every legal requirement in India.

What is the BC.GAME bonus code?

The BC.GAME bonus code is bcgoal, which new customers can use to avail a welcome bonus offer.

How to activate BC.GAME promo code?

To activate the BC.GAME promo code, a user must enter the code in the assigned field during the registration process.

Can I use the BC.GAME referral code?

BC.GAME has a referral system under which users can earn passive income in the form of commission rewards. They earn such commission at rates specified on the betting site when they refer others to register at BC.GAME.