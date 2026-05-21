Today's game between Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC will kick-off at 21 May 2026, 4:30 pm.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC are listed below. FanCode holds broadcast rights for this Super League fixture and provides the primary way to watch live in your region.

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN may allow you to access coverage from your home country. Make sure to check the terms of your subscription before using one.

Punjab FC host Mumbai City FC in a Super League fixture with both sides locked in a tight battle in the upper half of the table.

Punjab arrive in strong shape. Three wins from their last five league outings tell a story of a side that has found consistency at a critical point of the season, with their attacking play delivering results when it has mattered most.

Mumbai City, by contrast, have been less convincing. Back-to-back defeats to East Bengal FC and FC Goa exposed vulnerabilities that their coaching staff will be keen to address, though a commanding 4-0 win over Mohammedan SC last time out offered a timely reminder of what this squad can produce.

The two clubs have met four times in the Super League alone in recent seasons, producing a series that has swung in both directions. Mumbai won the most recent league meeting between the sides before Punjab levelled the head-to-head with a strong result of their own.

With positions in the standings close and the season at a decisive stage, both teams will treat this as a must-win opportunity.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC, including live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Punjab FC is not yet available ahead of this Super League fixture. No injury or suspension information has been released by the club at this stage.

Mumbai City FC have also yet to confirm their squad situation. Updates on probable lineups and any absentees for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Punjab FC come into this match in solid form, having won three and drawn two of their last five Super League games. Their most recent outing produced a 2-3 win away at Odisha FC, a result that underlined their potency going forward. A 3-0 victory over Inter Kashi earlier in the run showed the same attacking intent, and the two draws against East Bengal FC and SC Delhi were goalless, suggesting defensive organisation has been a feature of their recent displays.

Mumbai City FC have had a more mixed run. Their 4-0 demolition of Mohammedan SC last time out was their standout result, but they have won just once in five, with defeats to East Bengal FC and FC Goa and draws against Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC making up the rest of the sequence. They have kept one clean sheet across those five matches and conceded seven goals in total.





Head-to-Head Record





The head-to-head record between these two clubs is closely contested. The most recent meeting, played in January 2025 in the Super League, ended 1-1 at Punjab's ground. Before that, Punjab produced a commanding 3-0 win when visiting Mumbai in November 2024, reversing a 2-3 defeat they had suffered at home earlier that same year. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, the series is tight, with neither side able to establish a clear dominance over the other.

Standings

In the Super League table, Punjab FC sit fourth and Mumbai City FC are fifth, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between two sides separated by a single position and likely just a handful of points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: