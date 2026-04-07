Our team has shortlisted 20 of the best betting sites in India to help you easily compare their offerings.

India’s Top 10 Online Betting Sites - Expert Rankings

Sports betting in India attracts a wide range of players, each with different priorities. Our team has carefully selected the 10 best betting sites highlighting platforms that stand out for odds, payouts, features, and overall betting experience.

Stake: Leading crypto betting site 1xBet: India’s biggest sportsbook 4rabet: Top choice for online cricket betting Puntit: Best new betting site Dafabet: Biggest live betting exchange 96.com: Great welcome bonus package BiggerZ: Super betting & casino combo Mostbet: Unique Bet Insurance feature Parimatch: Offers football parlays Fun88: Offers live betting exchange

Best Betting Sites in India by Category: Full Comparison

Here's our expertly curated list featuring the best online betting sites in India, with each bookmaker highlighted on the basis of their standout qualities. For those looking forward to an exciting cricket season, check out our guide to the best IPL betting sites in India for 2026.

Category Best Betting Site Why It Stands Out Best Overall Betting Site in April 2026 Stake.com Leading crypto betting site Best Site for Live Betting 1xbet Extensive live betting markets Best Site for Fast Payouts 4rabet UPI withdrawals within 24 hours Best Site for Promotional Offers Dafabet Year-round special promotions Best New Betting Site Puntit Newly launched having Bet Boost Best Crypto Betting Site Stake Over 20 leading cryptocurrencies Best for Football Betting Parimatch Coverage of over 1,000 matches daily

Inside Our Expert Review Process for India’s Best Betting Sites

Here’s an overview of the top 5 betting sites in India ranked for their ease of use, great odds, secure payments, and standout bonuses.

1. Stake

Stake is one of the best betting sites in India and is a top choice amongst bettors due to its smooth user experience and crypto-friendliness. The clean interface of the desktop and mobile site contributes to a clean user journey from start to finish.

Stake welcomes new users with a 200% bonus worth up to ₹1,20,000 which can be claimed by using the Stake promo code STAKEGL. There is currently no Stake app for either Android and iOS, but the mobile site more than makes up for it due to its Progressive Web App (PWA) capabilities.

One of the top highlights of Stake.com is the crypto-friendliness of the platform, supporting top digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and more. Winnings from certain promotions are claimable only in cryptocurrency, thus incentivising bettors to transact using crypto. Withdrawals are rapid, with crypto transactions often completed within minutes.

Pros👍 Cons👎 Smooth UI on mobile site No mobile app for Android or iOS Special promos for IPL, NBA, & more

2. 1xBet

1xBet is one of the best gambling sites in India. Their comprehensive sportsbook offers thousands of betting markets on a daily basis, ranging from popular options like football and cricket to niche categories like pickleball and surfing.

1xBet is also renowned for offering some of the most competitive odds in the market, which adds to its appeal amongst bettors. New users can claim a 400% welcome bonus worth up to ₹70,000 by using the exclusive 1xBet promo code 1GLIN.

The 1xBet site is also available to view in Hindi language, making it accessible to a broader range of bettors. All popular payment options like UPI, PayTM and NetBanking are supported, which ensures easy deposits and withdrawals. 1xBet also has a mobile app for both Android and iOS platforms, thus enabling users to continue betting on the go.

Pros👍 Cons👎 Huge sportsbook with 1000+ events daily Cluttered website design Competitive odds with over 95% payouts

3. 4Rabet

4Rabet is highly-rated by Indian bettors, thanks to its strong focus on cricket and football, among several other sports like kabaddi, esports, etc. 4rabet supports deposits and withdrawals via popular Indian payment methods like UPI and PayTM, thus making transactions quick and easy.

4Rabet also offers a robust mobile app for Android and a Progressive Web App (PWA) experience for iOS devices. New users on 4Rabet can avail a 230% welcome bonus worth up to ₹23,000 by using the exclusive 4Rabet promo code GOAL4RA.

The 4Rabet website supports a wide range of Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu and Marathi. While the website is well-designed and is neat, load times can sometimes be slow. In those situations, the 4Rabet app is an excellent alternative.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Excellent mobile app for Android and iOS devices Speed of live chat support can be slow Multiple Indian languages are supported, like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, etc Extensive cricket betting options

4. Puntit

Puntit is a new entrant in the Indian betting landscape but has quickly established themselves as one of the best online betting sites. Founded in 2025, the Puntit sportsbook covers a host of popular betting categories like cricket, football, basketball, American football, golf, esports, and more. The signup process is straightforward, and new users can claim a 200% deposit match bonus worth up to ₹80,000 by using the exclusive Puntit promo code GOAL200.

What sets Puntit apart from other bookmakers is their innovative approach to betting. Unique features like Lucky Dip give bettors randomised free bets on popular events - a feature that is not currently available on any other betting site. Puntit currently has no mobile app for iOS, but the mobile site is well-optimised for on-the-go betting.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 High-quality sportsbook with in-play options No mobile app for iOS Clean user interface Unique features like Lucky Dip

5. Dafabet

Dafabet have built an excellent reputation for themselves in India over the years and have consolidated their place among the best betting sites. Their strong focus on the Indian market is apparent by the extensive nature of their sportsbook, particularly when it comes to cricket. Promotions like Maximum Cricket Cashback are a hit amongst cricket bettors.

First-time users on the platform can secure a 200% first deposit bonus worth up to ₹20,000 by using the Dafabet bonus code. Dafabet is also renowned for their live betting exchange which is regarded as one of the best in the segment.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Extensive sportsbook with a wide range of cricket betting options Website UI isn’t optimal Popular promotions like Maximum Cricket Cashback Biggest live betting exchange

6. BateryBet

Established in 2023, BateryBet is a top name among new betting sites in India but is not short on either credibility or reputation. Thanks to its simplistic UI, first-time bettors will find navigation to be easy and straightforward. The BateryBet sportsbook lays extra emphasis on cricket, with several pre-match and live betting options, which adds to its appeal.

New users can claim a 500% welcome bonus worth up to ₹1,50,000 plus 430 Free Spins by using the exclusive BateryBet promo code GOALERY. BateryBet also has a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices, which offers a great mobile betting experience.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Simplistic UI making navigation easy for beginners No telephone support Extensive sportsbook with dedicated stats center

7. BiggerZ

BiggerZ is starting to make a name for itself in the very competitive market for Indian betting sites. Its strong support for both cryptocurrencies and traditional payment methods like UPI is a big plus. BiggerZ's crypto-friendliness shines with fast deposits, instant withdrawals, and limitless transactions, supporting up to 20 different coins to cater to a wide range of preferences. Furthermore, it accommodates INR deposits and withdrawals.

Sports fans can use the BiggerZ promo code BGZGOALSP to claim a 100% deposit bonus up to ₹45,000 with a minimum deposit of ₹500. BiggerZ's exclusive VIP program offers an elevated experience with perks like 24/7 personal hosts and cash bonuses, offering a premium rewards scheme as you level up.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Extensive selection of cryptocurrencies and easy INR transactions Welcome bonus values not in INR Exclusive VIP perks such as personal hosts and rewards

8. Rajabets

Rajabets is a popular choice for many Indian players, especially those who enjoy cricket betting alongside casino games. The site has a clean design, covers all major sports, and offers plenty of extras to keep things interesting.

New users can grab a 200% welcome bonus of up to ₹1,00,000 after signing up. Every Wednesday, Rajabets runs its special Wheel of Fortune, where players can win different prizes. Fans of crash games like Aviator will also find plenty of ongoing offers, including bonuses for making deposits with cryptocurrencies.

The platform is easy to access on both Android and iOS through its mobile app, which makes betting on the move hassle-free.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Extra rewards for Aviator game fans and crypto depositors Not as many payment methods as some bigger sites Fun Wheel of Fortune with weekly prizes

9. Mostbet

With a presence in 93 countries, Mostbet has been one of the most trusted names in online sports betting since their establishment in 2009.Mostbet covers 1000+ sports events on a daily basis, ensuring that there is something for everyone. They also offer unique features like Bet Insurance, which help users safeguard their first losing bet by giving them the option to get a partial or even a full refund.

By using the exclusive Mostbet promo code MBGOAL, new users can unlock a 150% bonus worth up to ₹45,000 plus a ₹250 Free Bet. Besides traditional methods like UPI and NetBanking, Mostbet also accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ripple for deposits and withdrawals.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 1000+ sports events covered daily Not many extra promo offers for existing players Unique features like Bet Insurance

10. Fun88

Fun88 has established themselves as on of the most preferred betting platforms in India, attracting bettors with its competitive bonuses and diverse betting markets. Its offerings cater to a wide variety of sports fans, despite some areas where improvements could enhance the user experience.

Fun88 greets new sports enthusiasts with an impressive 488% welcome bonus up to ₹16,000 and you do not need to use the Fun88 promo code. For those more inclined towards casino games, Fun88 offers a 200% bonus up to ₹10,000, provided you deposit a minimum of ₹200 within your first 24 hours as a member.

Fun88 offers a bet exchange platform, enabling users to bet against each other rather than against the traditional bookmaker, sometimes bolstered by promotional offers like enhanced odds or cashback.

However, the mobile experience on Fun88 could be improved. While the app and mobile website offer convenience, navigation can be tricky, potentially affecting the betting experience for on-the-go users.

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Generous welcome bonuses for sports and casino players Subpar mobile experience Extensive sports and virtual sports markets No live streaming options for live betting Bet exchange platform for peer-to-peer betting

How to Register on a Betting Site in India: Step-by-Step Guide

Online betting in India has become easier than ever, with multiple platforms offering seamless registration and secure transactions. If you're ready to get started, here’s a simple step-by-step guide to creating your account.

Step 1: Choose a Trusted Indian Gambling Site

Before signing up, research and select a reputable betting platform. Look for:

A valid gaming license

Positive user reviews

Indian payment methods (UPI, Paytm, Net Banking, etc.)

A user-friendly interface

You can choose any of the above recommended operators as we only partner with reputed ones.

Step 2: Click on the "Sign Up" Button

Once you've selected your betting site, visit the homepage and click on the "Sign Up" or "Register" button.

Step 3: Fill in your Details

The registration form will require some basic information, including:

Full name

Email address

Mobile number

Date of birth

A strong password

Make sure all details are correct as they will be used for verification and withdrawals.

Step 4: Verify your Account

After submitting the form, you will receive an OTP (One-Time Password) on your registered mobile number or email. Enter the OTP to complete the verification process.

Step 5: Make your First Deposit

To start betting, you need to add funds to your account. Most Indian betting sites accept:

UPI (Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm)

Net Banking

Credit/Debit Cards

E-wallets

Cryptocurrencies (on select platforms like Stake.com, 1xbet and others)

Choose your preferred method, enter the amount, and complete the transaction.

Step 6: Explore Betting Markets

Once your account is funded, browse the available sports, casino games, or live betting options. You can bet on any sport of your choice.

Step 7: Place your First Bet

Select a match, check the odds, enter your stake, and confirm your bet.

By following these steps, you can easily create an account and start betting on your favorite sports. Always remember to bet responsibly.

Many of the best betting sites in India also offer dedicated mobile platforms. If you prefer betting on the go, check out our list of the best betting apps for Android and iOS users.

Best Sites for Sports Betting in India by Category

Sport Betting Site Key Features Our Rating Cricket Stake.com Specialized in cricket betting with extensive coverage of major tournaments like IPL 9.5/10 Football Parimatch Competitive odds for EPL, La Liga, ISL and others 9.2/10 Tennis 1xBet Wide range of tennis markets with live betting 9.4/10 Horse Racing 4Rabet Selection of horse racing events like Indian Derby, Indian Oaks and others 9.1/10 Kabaddi 1Win Wide range of PKL betting markets 8.8/10

This Week’s Top Betting Offer: Dafabet Indian Premier League 2026 Rush Hour

This IPL 2026 season brings a limited-time “Rush Hour” offer designed for players who enjoy betting during live matches. By depositing while the game is in progress, you can unlock a bonus of up to ₹200 to boost your in-play bets when the action is at its peak.

How to claim the offer:

Opt in to the promotion (or register if you’re a new user)

Make a minimum deposit of ₹500 during a live IPL match

Qualify as one of the first 50 players to secure the bonus

With limited spots available per match, this offer is all about timing. Once the quota is filled, the deal is no longer available.

New Betting Sites that Accept UPI

UPI is by far the most popular deposit method in online sports betting and many new betting sites now make it easy to deposit via UPI. For a full list of UPI-friendly bookmakers, check out our dedicated UPI betting sites guide.

Some of the newest sites gaining popularity among Indian players include:

888Starz – Accepts UPI deposits from ₹300.

Puntit – UPI deposits from ₹500 with fast transactions.

Inside Our Evaluation Process for India's Best Betting Sites

When it comes to picking the best betting sites, we don’t just go with gut feeling. We look at the stuff that really matters like security, odds, bonuses, and how smooth the overall experience is.

Web and Payment Security

We only recommend betting sites that are fully licensed and regulated. Secure payment options, SSL encryption, and strong privacy policies are a must to protect your data and transactions.

Welcome Bonus Offers

A solid welcome bonus adds real value. We look for offers with fair wagering requirements, regular promotions, and exclusive deals for app users. For example, players using the 1Win promo code can unlock a massive 500% welcome bonus of up to ₹80,400 giving new users a big boost right from the start.

Competitive Odds and Live Betting

Higher odds mean better returns. That’s why we highlight bookmakers that consistently offer strong value across popular sports and markets. Speed matters. We favor platforms that are fast and responsive allowing you to place live bets without frustrating delays.

Cricket Betting Markets

Cricket is the most popular sport for betting in India and many top Indian betting sites offer great coverage of tournaments like the IPL and ICC events. If you’re mainly interested in cricket markets, live match betting, or special promotions, take a look at our full guide to cricket betting sites. It highlights the best platforms for cricket fans and complements this list of top betting sites perfectly.

Live Streaming and Fast Withdrawals

Live streaming lets you watch matches as they happen which is perfect for staying engaged and making informed in-play bets. Fast payouts matter just as much as good odds and user experience. For bettors who value quick access to their winnings, check out our top-rated instant withdrawal betting sites in India.

Legal Betting Sites in India – Latest April 2026 Update on Legality

If you’re wondering whether online betting in India is safe, you’re not alone. The rules can be confusing, so here’s what you need to know to bet safely and legally.

Is betting legal in India?

It is important that you only play with safe offshore betting sites that hold international gambling licenses (which we have a full list available on this page). Betting with these operators is considered safe.

How do you know if a betting site is safe?

Stick with licensed sportsbooks regulated by authorities like the UK Gambling Commission or the Malta Gaming Authority.

A valid license ensures fair play, secure transactions, and the protection of your funds.

If a site is properly licensed, you can confidently place your bets.

Can you bet on WhatsApp or Telegram?

We strongly advise against it.

Many unregulated groups on these platforms have scammed users, and once your money is gone, there’s little you can do.

Always bet on trusted sites with proper licenses to keep your funds safe.

Responsible Gambling Guide for Indian Players

Regardless if you are looking to place your first bets before a big event or to find a new site for betting, it’s important to set rules and keep a limit.

Always set a budget depending on your financial situation

Keep track of winnings and never chase losses

Don’t treat gambling as a solution to other problems

FAQs about Best Betting Sites in India

Find answers to the most asked questions below:

Which betting site in India offers the best bonus for new players?

Before signing up to a website, we recommend taking into consideration the maximum bonus, deposit rules and stake requirements. We found that Stake.com offers the best overall bonus, which is exclusive to our Goal readers.

What to look for when choosing the best site for football betting?

We’d recommend choosing an international betting site with multi-coverage of local and international events, UPI support and live streaming options for keeping up with the action in real time. For football fans looking for bonus value, the Parimatch promo code unlocks a great welcome bonus that works perfectly for pre-match and in-play football bets.

How can I deposit money on betting sites in India?

To deposit, log into your account, go to the deposit section, choose a payment method like UPI, NetBanking, e-wallets, or cryptocurrency, enter the amount, and confirm. Most deposits are instant.

How can I withdraw my winnings on online betting sites?

Visit the withdrawal section, select a payment method, enter the amount, and submit your request. KYC verification may be required. UPI and e-wallets process withdrawals within hours, while bank transfers take 1-3 days.