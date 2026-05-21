Today's game between Inter Kashi and East Bengal FC will kick-off at 21 May 2026, 5:00 pm.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Inter Kashi vs East Bengal FC are listed below. FanCode holds broadcast rights for this Super League fixture, giving fans a dedicated platform to follow the action live.

If you are travelling and cannot access your usual service, a VPN may allow you to stream from abroad by connecting through a server in your home country.

Inter Kashi host East Bengal FC in a Super League fixture that carries very different stakes for each side.

East Bengal arrive as the division's top-placed team, a position that reflects a run of form built on resilience and attacking output across recent weeks.

Inter Kashi, sitting at the other end of the table, need points urgently. Back-to-back draws against SC Delhi and Mohun Bagan SG have steadied the ship slightly, but the gap between these two clubs in the standings makes this a stern test.

For the visitors, maintaining the standards that have carried them to first place will be the priority. A draw with Mohun Bagan SG last time out showed East Bengal can grind results when needed.

Inter Kashi will be looking to their home supporters to provide an edge. Their only win in the last five Super League matches came at home, and they will need that atmosphere to count here.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Inter Kashi vs East Bengal FC live.

How to watch Inter Kashi vs East Bengal FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for either Inter Kashi or East Bengal FC ahead of this fixture. Probable lineup details have also not been announced for either side. This section will be updated with the latest squad news as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Inter Kashi have taken two points from their last five Super League matches, a sequence that tells a difficult story. Two consecutive draws, both goalless, have followed back-to-back defeats, including a 3-0 loss to Punjab FC and a 3-2 reverse against Northeast United FC. Their only win in that stretch came against Mohammedan SC. Across those five games, Inter Kashi have scored just three goals while conceding seven.

East Bengal have been considerably more productive, collecting eight points from their last five matches. They beat Mumbai City FC on the road and thrashed Odisha FC 3-0, while a 3-3 draw with Bengaluru FC showed their attacking intent even when results were shared. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Mohun Bagan SG. The visitors have scored eight goals in that run and conceded just five.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Inter Kashi and East Bengal FC is available for recent meetings. This section will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

The Super League table underlines just how much separates these two clubs at this stage of the season. East Bengal FC lead the division in first place, while Inter Kashi sit tenth, making this one of the sharpest contrasts in form and position the competition can offer.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Kashi vs East Bengal FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: