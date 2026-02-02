How to watch and live stream Indian Super League football

Upcoming Indian Super League Schedule

ISL 2025-26 Live Stream: How to watch Indian Super League on FanCode and TV

The Indian Super League (ISL) is back for a high-octane 2025–26 season, and the broadcasting landscape has undergone a major shift. With a new "sprint" format featuring 14 clubs and 91 matches, fans need to know where to tune in to catch every moment of the action.

Where to Live Stream ISL 2025-26

For the first time, FanCode is the exclusive digital home for the Indian Super League. Following a successful bid with the AIFF, the platform will stream every single match of the season.

App / Website: FanCode

FanCode Subscription : Fans can choose between an "ISL Season Pass" or individual match passes for a flexible viewing experience.

: Fans can choose between an "ISL Season Pass" or individual match passes for a flexible viewing experience. Key Features: Interactive statistics, ad-free options (for premium subscribers), and multi-language commentary.

How to Watch ISL on TV

While FanCode has secured the global rights, including linear TV, the specific television broadcast partners are currently being finalized through sub-licensing.

Can you watch the ISL 2025–26 for free?

The ability to watch the 2025–26 Indian Super League season for free has changed significantly following the recent announcement that FanCode has secured the exclusive media rights. Unlike previous seasons where every match was available for free on JioCinema, FanCode typically operates on a paid model. While they haven't yet released the final pricing tiers for the upcoming February 14 kickoff, they generally offer affordable entry points such as individual match passes or a complete season bundle. This shift away from the free-to-stream model used by JioStar means fans will likely need to pay a small fee to access the full live digital coverage of all 91 matches.

There are still a few potential avenues for limited free viewing. Sub-licensing deals for linear television are still being finalized, and high-profile games like the Kolkata Derby or the season final may occasionally be broadcast on local or regional channels that are part of standard cable packages.

Additionally, the official Indian Super League and club social media channels will continue to provide free access to extended highlights and goal clips shortly after the final whistle. For fans strictly looking for a zero-cost option, these platforms remain the best resource for staying updated on the action without a subscription.