Today's game between Mohun Bagan SG and SC Delhi will kick-off at 21 May 2026, 7:30 pm.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Mohun Bagan SG vs SC Delhi are listed below. FanCode holds the rights to broadcast this Super League fixture, giving fans a straightforward way to follow the action online.

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN may allow you to access your home coverage from overseas.

Mohun Bagan SG host SC Delhi in an Indian Super League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The two sides arrive in contrasting circumstances, and the gap between them in the standings makes this a fixture with clear implications for each club's season.

Mohun Bagan sit second in the Super League table, but their recent form tells a story of a team that has struggled to turn possession and pressure into wins. Three draws from their last three matches have stalled what had been a promising run, and they will be eager to return to winning ways in front of their own supporters.

SC Delhi, positioned eleventh, arrive having taken just one point from their last two games. A defeat to Odisha FC and a goalless draw with Inter Kashi have done little to ease the pressure on a side that needs results to climb clear of the lower reaches of the table.

For Mohun Bagan, the opportunity to extend the gap over a direct rival and consolidate their place among the title contenders is clear. Three points here would send a statement about their intentions for the remainder of the campaign.

Delhi will be looking to upset the form book. They showed some resilience earlier in their recent run, drawing with both Punjab FC and Mohammedan SC, and will need that same determination if they are to take anything from this match.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Mohun Bagan SG vs SC Delhi live.

How to watch Mohun Bagan SG vs SC Delhi with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for either Mohun Bagan SG or SC Delhi ahead of this Super League fixture. No probable lineups have been released by either club at this stage. This section will be updated with the latest team news closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mohun Bagan SG have drawn three consecutive Super League matches, collecting just three points from a possible nine. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against East Bengal FC, a result that followed a goalless draw with Inter Kashi and another 1-1 against FC Goa. Before that difficult stretch, Mohun Bagan had back-to-back wins, beating Northeast United FC and edging Punjab FC 3-2 in a tight contest. Across their last five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded five.

SC Delhi have managed just two points from their last five Super League games, with two defeats and three draws in that period. Their most recent match ended goalless against Inter Kashi, while a 1-2 loss to Odisha FC before that proved costly. Delhi drew 0-0 with Punjab FC and shared a 2-2 result with Mohammedan SC earlier in the run, but a 1-0 defeat to Chennaiyin FC opened this difficult sequence. They have scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The head-to-head record between these two sides is firmly in Mohun Bagan's favour. The most recent meeting, played in January 2025, ended in a 3-0 victory for Mohun Bagan at home. Across the last five encounters spanning Super League and Super Cup competition, Mohun Bagan have won four times with SC Delhi yet to claim a victory in the series, having lost all five matches. Delhi have conceded ten goals in those five games while scoring just three.

Standings

In the Super League's Indian table, Mohun Bagan SG are placed second while SC Delhi sit eleventh, underlining the contrast in each side's season trajectory heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mohun Bagan SG vs SC Delhi today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: