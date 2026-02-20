Read our guide on how to gamble safely. It includes the effects of gambling on mental health and ways to identify a problem gambler.

Safer Gambling Advice: How to Bet Responsibly

Below are the important strategies for safer gambling.

Take Breaks

To avoid irrational behaviour and burnout, it is essential to take breaks in between your gambling sessions. Always set a time limit and follow it strictly. It will help you identify how long you gamble.

Avoid Mixing Gambling and Alcohol/Drugs

Only gamble with your open mind. Avoid performing better activities under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It's because doing this can result in huge financial losses.

Get Help if Required

Gambling addiction can result in serious emotional and financial risks. Therefore, it is essential to take assistance if you think you have a gambling problem. Doing this will also let you make more informed decisions.

Do not gamble when you are stressed or upset. Only gamble with the money you have. Avoid borrowing money or using money saved for other essential things.

Set a Deposit Limit

Try to set a budget and follow it strictly. It will help you identify how much money you have agreed to lose and how much you want to spend.

Do Your Research Properly

Whether you are betting on sports or casino games, collecting essential data is important. This powerful tool will help you make an informed decision.

Maintain a Record of Gambling Activities

The best way to refine your gambling strategy is to maintain a record of betting activities and their results. It will help to determine areas where it may require improvement and prevent past errors.

Do Not Gamble Hoping to Increase Your Finances

Use betting apps for entertainment only. If you find gambling no longer exciting and enjoyable, understand why you want to continue it.

Don’t Bet Impulsively

Avoid placing impulsive bets, mainly when emotions are high. It's because this can result in irrational betting behaviour. Rather, take into account all related data and factors to reduce the probability of risks in the long term.

Exercise Caution

Do not chase losses because this can lead to huge financial losses due to riskier bets. Accept the fact that you can be defeated and it's a part of the game.

Impact of Gambling on Mental Health

When gambling becomes an addiction, it negatively affects the mental health and well-being of a person.

As per the author of the Biopsychosocial Consequences of Pathological Gambling, gambling increases depression and stress-related conditions such as anxiety disorders, insomnia, etc.

Gambling and Stress

Gambling can result in financial stress if the gambler spends more money than intended and ends up in debt. It could also cause complications in your relationship and lead to a loss of trust with your close members.

Gambling and Anxiety

Nearly 34% of gamblers also experience anxiety in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder. Generally, compulsive gamblers try to hide their gambling activities from other people. It's because they might be stressed out.

Gambling and Mood

Compulsive gambling declines the mood of an individual even when not gambling. It may result in depression, which may increase if you consistently gamble more than intended. Individuals with compulsive gambling disorder are also more prone to experience suicidal thoughts.

The following signs indicate that gambling could be affecting your mental health:

You are not sleeping or eating properly.

You are feeling depressed, stressed or anxious.

You feel ashamed, lonely or guilty.

You do not like to get in touch with people or go out.

Note: If you feel that gambling is negatively affecting your personal and mental health, it's worth talking to an expert and getting the required support. Always take gambling as a hobby and try to practise it in moderation.

Identifying and Assisting Problem Gamblers

Here, we will discover how to determine gambling problems and ways to assist gamblers.

Problem Gambling Symptoms

Below are some common problem gambling signs.

Lying or Hiding about Gambling

Gambling not only affects the life of a gambler but also those around them. So, someone with a gambling problem tries to hide their bank statements and gambling activities.

Obsession

If you gamble the entire day and it negatively affects your relationships, hobbies, or professional life, it may signify a gambling issue.

Illegal Behaviour

Those with gambling addiction usually find other individuals to fund their accounts on online betting sites. They either try to steal money from others or do other unlawful activities. These symptoms indicate a need for an intervention.

Emotional Withdrawal Symptoms

When a gambler stops gambling for 24 hours, emotional withdrawal signs can occur. These could be:

Restlessness ;

Irritation;

Anxiety and depression;

Low appetite;

Poor sleep.

These withdrawal symptoms also indicate that gambling has become problematic.

Serious Financial Issues

Another indication of gambling problems includes financial issues. These could be:

Not able to pay bills;

Making excuses;

Borrowing money to cover major living expenditures.

Chasing Losses

Few gamblers try to get back the money they have lost. When this happens, it generally results in more losses and debts.

How to Offer Support?

Let us discover ways to help if you or someone else you know needs it.

Seek Expert Advice

A gambling issue can be hard to identify, mainly when gambling online. The most common sign in an individual with a gambling addiction is "denial." If you've noticed any warning symptoms, it is worth getting professional help.

Also, speak to other family members and friends to understand if they have spotted the worrying behaviours.

Join Support Groups

If you see any gambling problem in your close member, avoid trying to resolve the issue on your own. Rather, take part in a support group.

Offer Non-Judgmental Assistance

Always provide non-judgmental help to your loved one. It will be your motivation and love that will help him/her curb the gambling addiction.

Final Thoughts about Responsible and Safer Gambling in India

By following responsible gambling practices, people can enjoy gambling without putting themselves or their dear ones at risk. Responsible gambling generally blends gaming activities into your lifestyle healthily.

But there are always risks involved. So, become familiar with warning signs in yourself and close members, set reasonable limits and know more about support options.