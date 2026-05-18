Today's game between Northeast United FC and Mohammedan SC will kick-off at 19 May 2026, 5:00 pm.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Northeast United FC vs Mohammedan SC are listed below.

If you are travelling outside your home country, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service. Connect to a server in your home region and stream the match as you normally would.

Northeast United FC host Mohammedan SC in a Super League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season moves into its final stretch.

Northeast United arrive at this game in reasonable shape, having put together back-to-back wins in their most recent outings. A 4-1 demolition of Chennaiyin FC was the highlight, showing a cutting edge that had been absent in earlier rounds.

Mohammedan SC come into this match under pressure. Three consecutive defeats in the league have left them rooted near the bottom of the table, and their most recent outing — a 4-0 loss to Mumbai City FC — raised serious questions about their defensive organisation.

The gap in current form between these two sides is stark. Northeast United have momentum and home advantage, while Mohammedan are searching for a result that can arrest a damaging slide.

For travelling supporters or fans watching from abroad, full broadcast details are listed below.

How to watch Northeast United FC vs Mohammedan SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Northeast United FC ahead of this fixture. Information on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Mohammedan SC have also not released any squad updates at this stage. Further details on their availability will be published as confirmed information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Northeast United FC head into this match having won two of their last five Super League games, drawing one and losing two, for a record of W2-D1-L2. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC, and they followed that up — in sequence — after a 3-2 victory against Inter Kashi. Across those five matches they have scored eight goals and conceded seven, with their attacking play notably sharper in the two most recent games. The back-to-back wins represent their best run of form in this sample.

Mohammedan SC have struggled badly for consistency, managing no wins across their last five matches — a record of W0-D3-L2. Their most recent result was a 4-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC, and a 3-1 loss to Kerala Blasters FC preceded that. Three draws against SC Delhi, Chennaiyin FC, and Odisha FC make up the remainder of the run. They have scored just five goals across these five fixtures while conceding eight, and have kept only one clean sheet in that period.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent head-to-head record between these clubs is dominated by Northeast United FC. The most recent meeting came in the Super Cup in April 2025, when Northeast United ran out 6-0 winners — a result that underlined just how wide the gap between the sides can be on a given day. Prior to that, a Super League encounter in January 2025 ended goalless, and the only away win in this three-match sample came when Mohammedan SC hosted Northeast United in September 2024 and lost 1-0. Northeast United have not lost any of the three recorded meetings.

Standings

In the Super League's Indian table, Northeast United FC sit in tenth place while Mohammedan SC are four positions below them in fourteenth. The gap in standings reflects the difference in their recent form, with Northeast United in mid-table comfort and Mohammedan SC facing a fight to improve their position before the season ends.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Northeast United FC vs Mohammedan SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: