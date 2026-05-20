Today's game between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC will kick-off at 21 May 2026, 5:00 pm.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC are listed below. FanCode is carrying the match, giving viewers a straightforward way to watch live online.

Jamshedpur FC host Odisha FC in a Super League fixture that carries different weight for each side. The two clubs arrive in contrasting form, and the gap between them in the table makes this more than a routine midseason meeting.

Jamshedpur have been inconsistent over their last five matches, alternating between sharp attacking performances and defensive lapses. A 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC showed what they are capable of, but a 1-0 defeat to Bengaluru FC in their most recent outing will concern the coaching staff ahead of a home game they need to win.

Odisha arrive under pressure. Three defeats in their last five matches, including a 3-0 loss to East Bengal FC, have left them rooted near the bottom of the table. A win here would offer some relief, but they have not made it easy for themselves in recent weeks.

The head-to-head record between these two sides adds an edge to proceedings. Odisha have won three of the last five meetings, including a 2-3 victory at Jamshedpur as recently as March 2025, so the home side cannot take anything for granted.

For Jamshedpur, three points would consolidate a mid-table position and keep them in contention for a stronger finish to the campaign. For Odisha, the stakes are more urgent.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC live.

How to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Jamshedpur FC, and no probable lineup has been released ahead of the match. The same applies to Odisha FC, with no squad news confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Jamshedpur FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five Super League matches. Their best performance in that run came in a 4-1 thrashing of Chennaiyin FC, and they followed that up with a 2-0 win over FC Goa. A 1-0 defeat to Bengaluru FC in their most recent game, however, means they head into this fixture without back-to-back wins. They have scored nine goals in those five matches while conceding four.

Odisha FC have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win from their last five outings. That victory came on the road against SC Delhi, where they won 2-1, but defeats to Punjab FC, East Bengal FC, and Kerala Blasters FC either side of it tell a more difficult story. They conceded nine goals across those five games and scored seven, with a 3-0 loss to East Bengal FC standing as their heaviest recent reverse.





Head-to-Head Record





Odisha FC have the stronger recent record in this fixture, winning three of the last five meetings between the two clubs. The most recent encounter, played in March 2025, ended 2-3 to Odisha at Jamshedpur's ground. Jamshedpur's only win in this run came in February 2023, when they won 2-0 away at Odisha, and the aggregate goals across the five matches reflect a series that has consistently produced scoring on both sides.

Standings

In the Indian table, Jamshedpur FC sit sixth while Odisha FC are twelfth, a gap that underlines the contrasting positions of the two clubs at this stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: