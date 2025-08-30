How to watch today's Millwall vs Wrexham Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Boosted by their Carabao Cup wins this season, Wrexham will be looking to register their first win in the English second tier since May 15, 1982, when the Red Dragons make the trip to The Den to take on Millwall in the Championship on Saturday.

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Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel information, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Millwall vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) NA United States (U.S.) Paramount+ Australia beIN Sports India FanCode Netherlands Viaplay France beIN Sports Mexico Disney+` South Africa ESPN

The Championship match between Millwall and Wrexham will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to access your usual streaming service and watch games. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Millwall vs Wrexham kick-off time

Championship - Championship The Den

The Championship match between Millwall and Wrexham will be played at The Den in London, England.

it will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Millwall team news

Lukas Jensen, Danny McNamara and Alfie Doughty are currently unavailable due to injury issues. Additionally, Billy Mitchell, Femi Azeez and Macaulay Langstaff are all doubtful.

The likes of Josh Coburn and Mihailo Ivanovic will return to the final third after being rested in the midweek 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Coventry City.

Elsewhere, Japhet Tanganga has completed a permanent move to Sheffield United.

Wrexham team news

The visitors are expected to be without Ollie Rathbone, Andy Cannon, Josh Windass, Jay Rodriguez and George Thomason.

Liberato Cacace is nearing a return to fitness, but Saturday's game may come too soon for the summer arrival. At the same time, Callum Doyle is a strong contender for his first league start, having made his debut midweek after his move from Manchester City.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

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