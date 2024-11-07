Best Cricket Betting Apps in India

Here, we discuss the top 10 cricket betting apps in India offered by bookmakers to

Here, we discuss the top 10 cricket betting apps in India offered by cricket betting sites. Importantly, we list the parameters we have used to rank these apps.

Top 10 Cricket Betting Apps in November 2024

Best Cricket Betting Apps in India Reviewed

Here, we have listed the top cricket betting apps in India offered by online betting sites. These apps provide various betting markets and bet types on a wide number of tournaments and matches, domestic and international. They also provide comprehensive coverage of popular T20 competitions, such as the IPL.

Parimatch

App Size Operating System Support 39 MB Android 5.1 and later; iOS 4.0 and later

The user-friendly Parimatch app offers an unbeatable cricket betting package. The app’s live cricket betting platform features HD-quality live streaming and competitive odds. The India-friendly app has versions in many languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

10CRIC

App Size Operating System Support 37 MB Android 4.1 and later; iOS 8.0 and later

With over 100 betting markets and numerous betting options, the intuitively-designed 10CRIC app offers a great cricket betting experience. To this end the operator offers a separate cricket and IPL betting section.

In the absence of live streaming, the operator enhances the live betting platform with real-time virtual match tracking. Users can combine multiple selections into a parlay.

1xBet

App Size Operating System Support 64 MB Android 6.0 and later; iOS 12.0 and later

The app allows users access to an excellent live cricket betting platform, enhanced by live streams and live match stats.

The cricket betting experience is boosted by cash out options. The app provides a great IPL betting opportunity with special promos during the event. Importantly, users will receive push notifications informing them whether they won or lost their cricket bets.

Dafabet

App Size Operating System Support 51 MB Android 6.0 and later

With separate apps provided for sports betting and casino, the operator facilitates a clutter-free cricket betting experience.

Thanks to a high payout rate, the operator offers users competitive odds on cricket matches. Apart from live streaming, app users can access detailed stats relating to past matches to make informed betting decisions. In addition to weekly cash backs, cricket bettors are offered special promos from time to time.

BC.Game

App Size Operating System Support 53 MB Android 4.1 and later

Prospective cricket bettors can visit the operator’s website to download an apk file to their Android devices. However, iOS device users must satisfy themselves by accessing a mobile-optimized site on their browsers.

The app with its attractive interface offers live stats to enhance live betting on cricket. Users can optimize their cricket betting experience thanks to competitive odds and cash out options offered.

How to Download Cricket Betting Apps

In this section, we teach our readers how to download cricket betting apps for Android in India from your preferred betting site. Before you begin the process, ensure that your device meets the system requirements for the app.

To ensure a safe and secure download and installation process, use only official sources: download the app from an official website or the App Store. If you have an Android device, change the settings to allow downloads from unknown sources.

How to download an app to an Android device:

Visit the official website of your preferred betting app. Locate and click the APK file download link to download the file to your Android device. After the download is done, tap on the apk file in your file manager to begin installation. Complete installation by following the on-screen instructions. Now you are ready to open the App, sign up and start playing.

How to download app to an iOS device:

1. On the App Store, search and locate your preferred cricket betting app.

2. Install the app on your iOS device by tapping the download button.

3. After the app is installed, open it and sign up to start using it.

Top 5 IPL Cricket Betting Apps

In this section, we list what we consider the top 5 cricket betting apps in India for IPL.

Parimatch: Best IPL betting package 1xBet: Special promo offers for IPL season Dafabet: Comprehensive coverage of IPL outright markets Mostbet: Wide variety of IPL bet types and markets Stake: Boosted odds for IPL matches

Signing Up For Multiple Cricket Betting Apps

Signing up for multiple online cricket betting apps has advantages and downsides. In this section, we take a closer look at the pros and cons.

On the bright side, multiple apps will mean access to various bonuses, promos and loyalty rewards. Furthermore, app users can optimise their betting by comparing odds offered across various platforms. Thanks to the diverse markets and features offered by different apps, the user can choose from many options. Finally, users of multiple apps can participate in more competitions and events.

On the flip side, multiple apps can make account management cumbersome. Switching between apps, comparing odds, and placing bets will make cricket betting more time-consuming. Users will also be exposed to greater security risks unless they manage their personal information and passwords carefully.

Thus, we would leave the decision to the user, depending on whether they are comfortable managing multiple accounts.

Live Betting on Cricket Apps

Live betting on cricket betting apps in India is convenient, allowing users to bet on the go. They can use real-time updates and live streams to make informed betting decisions based on changing match conditions. The user-friendly interface of an app makes it easy to use, allowing quick access to live odds and betting options.

Users can enhance live betting thanks to match updates and alerts received via apps. They can also enjoy personalised betting choices and recommendations based on their preferences. However, live betting on apps also entails a few disadvantages, such as limited screen size, battery consumption, and security risks.

Live betting on cricket betting sites allows users access to larger displays. Thus, they can enjoy a better view of betting options and detailed information. Multiple tabs and windows make it easier to track multiple games, compare odds, and place wagers simultaneously.

Thanks to stable internet connections, there will be less risk of disconnections or lag. However, such betting, with its dependence on laptops or desktops, can limit betting to certain locations. Users will receive slower real-time updates. The betting experience will be less personalised.

Ultimately, users must choose between a site and an app based on their preferences for conveniences and features.

How We Rank Online Cricket Betting Apps

When ranking real money cricket betting apps in India, we have considered many important parameters. These parameters serve to ensure a great user experience and reliable service. Here are some key factors:

Navigation and Compatibility

The app should be user-friendly, allowing easy placement of cricket bets. Further, the app should be compatible with Android or iOS devices, allowing a wide range of users to access it.

Markets

The app should allow access to various betting markets including top batter/bowler, match result, over/under, and special wagers including method of dismissal and most sixes.

Live Betting

The app should allow the user to place real-time bets while the match is in progress, with dynamic odds.

Bonuses and Promotions

The cricket betting experience should be enhanced with app-specific promotions, bonuses, and loyalty programs.

Fantasy Cricket Apps to Watch Out For

In this section, we introduce fantasy cricket apps and list out the top 5 most popular ones. You can use these apps to enjoy cricket in a fun and engaging manner while competing for rewards.

BalleBaazi: With a user-friendly design that even beginners will enjoy, this app features a welcome bonus and referral bonuses. Dream11: This is arguably the most popular fantasy cricket app in India. Users of the app can create a virtual squad of 11 players and compete for rewards based on the players’ performance in real-life matches. Gamezy: This is a recent app that features fantasy cricket in addition to such other games as football, rummy, and quiz. Like BalleBaazi, this app also features a welcome bonus as well as referral bonuses. MyTeam11: This app features free leagues wherein a user can bet without staking money. This multilingual app is becoming increasingly popular. PlayerzPot: This app features a Second Innings competition. Users can enjoy real-time updates while they compete for various prizes.

Cricket Betting Apps FAQs

In this final section, we answer some frequently asked questions:

Q1. Are cricket betting apps legal in India?

In the absence of any federal law that prohibits online betting, we can consider cricket betting apps legal in India.

Q2. Which is currently the best cricket app?

There are several great cricket betting apps in India. We have listed and ranked them based on important parameters, such as user interface, betting platform, and customer support, among others. Based on our rankings, we rate the Parimatch cricket betting app as the best among its peers.

Q3. Can I play on Cricket betting apps with real money?

You can place bets on cricket betting apps with real money. These may be either pre-match or live bets on a wide range of domestic and international matches.

Q4. How to download cricket betting apps?

You can perform a cricket betting app download to your Android device from the link provided on the betting site. To download an app to your iOS device, you can search and locate the app on the App Store.

Q5. Can I claim promo codes on cricket betting apps?

Every betting site with an app allow prospective users to open sportsbook accounts using the app. The app is designed to allow every function possible on the operator’s desktop site. This includes claiming a promo code where applicable.

Q6. Which is the recommended cricket betting app for Android in India?

In our view, Parimatch and Dafabet are the recommended cricket betting apps for Android in India.

Q7. Are there any legal cricket betting apps in Andhra Pradesh?

As of now, betting on cricket or other sports is considered illegal in Andhra Pradesh. This is in keeping with the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act of 1974. Hence, there are no legal cricket betting apps in India’s state of Andhra Pradesh.