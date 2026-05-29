The IPL 2026 final is just days away with India’s biggest cricket tournament set for an exciting climax.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in pursuit of history as they aim to become only the second team in IPL history to win back-to-back titles. They will be facing the winner of Qualifier 2, featuring the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals,

Parimatch has an exclusive offer for IPL 2026 which makes backing underdogs worth the risk. During IPL, new users can get a 1000% bonus worth up to ₹70,000, along with an additional five gifts when they sign up using the code IPLPARI. This presents an excellent opportunity for IPL bettors, and the fine print of this offer will explain why.

If you are interested in placing bets on the IPL final, the odds aren’t currently live yet but we will update this space when they are available.

Winner (incl. Super Over) Odds RCB to win [Not live yet] GT/RR to win [Not live yet]

(All odds courtesy of Parimatch and are subject to change.)

Parimatch IPL Welcome Offer - Terms and Conditions Explained

This IPL, Parimatch is offering all new users a chance to claim an exclusive 1000% welcome bonus worth up to ₹70,000. To make the most of this promotion, it is important to understand the fine print. Here are the terms and conditions of this offer:

Available to: New users only

Promo Code: IPLPARI

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Minimum Deposit: ₹200

Wagering Requirement: 16x

Minimum Odds: 1.95

Not just that, users can win not one, not two but five extra gifts on top of the deposit match. The bonus code IPLPARI needs to be entered during registration in order to activate the offer.

IPL Final 2026 Predictions and Betting Tips using Parimatch’s Offer

In order to make the most of Parimatch’s IPL welcome offer, you should consider backing the underdogs. However, that doesn’t mean that you should blindly bet against the favourites. Rather, you need to carefully evaluate when it makes sense to take a punt on the underdogs.

We believe that the winner of Qualifier 2 between GT and RR has the potential to cause a huge upset in the final. GT, should they advance, will have home advantage to bank on since the final is set to be played in Ahmedabad.

RR, on the other hand, can go band-for-band with RCB’s explosive top order, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal and 15-year-old phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Veterans like Ravindra Jadeja will provide much needed stability in the middle overs.

Jofra Archer and Nadra Burger can unsettle RCB’s top order. The large field dimensions in Ahmedabad means that bowlers with slower variations can induce false shots. With dew expected, the chasing team should have a significant advantage.

Bearing all of these in mind, we believe that the Q2 winner will go on to win the IPL final. We will update this space with our full list of tips once odds for the final are available.

Don’t forget to use the code IPLPARI in order to activate Parimatch’s IPL 2026 welcome offer. Remember that all odds mentioned are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change. Bet responsibly.

+