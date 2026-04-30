The league phase of IPL 2026 is now at its business end, as the playoff picture becomes clearer with each passing match. Stake is currently running some special iPL 2026 promotions that have been tailor-made for the Indian audience. If you haven’t joined yet, use the code IPLSTAKE to claim these offers ahead of the monumental RR vs. DC clash this Friday, May 1.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher heading into this game for both sides. RR need a win to break into the top two and keep their momentum going following their impressive win against PBKS. For DC, this is a must-win match. Anything other than a win would all but extinguish their playoff hopes.

If you are looking to place bets on the DC vs. PBKS game, here are the current odds:

(All odds courtesy of Stake and are subject to change.)

The Stake Early Six promo has been repackaged as the First Ball Six Payout - where you are paid out if the team you back hits a six in the first ball, irrespective of the final outcome.

Then you got the Super Over Payout offer. As part of this promotion, your bet is paid out if your backed team loses in a super over. And finally, there’s the IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool, where you can win up to $50,000 every week by placing Same Game Multi (SGM) bets on IPL matches.

If you are looking to utilize any of these offers for the IPL 2026 opener, here’s a brief overview of each promotion:

First Ball Six Payout: Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market and if your team hits a six in the first ball, your bet is paid out irrespective of the final result.

Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market and if your team hits a six in the first ball, your bet is paid out irrespective of the final result. Super Over Payout: Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market using this offer and if your team loses in a super over, your bet is still paid out.

Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market using this offer and if your team loses in a super over, your bet is still paid out. IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool: Place qualifying Same Game Multi (SGM) bets on any IPL match to take part in a weekly $50,000 prize pool

Stake First Ball Payout: New IPL 2026 Promotion Explained

Are you looking for the Stake Early Six IPL 2026 offer? The Stake First Ball Six Payout offer is essentially a new version of the erstwhile Stake Early Six promotion. This year, all bets placed on the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market will be paid out if the team you have backed hits a six in the first ball of their innings.

Here are some key details of the First Ball Six Payout that you need to be aware of:

Available to: New and existing users

Promo Code to avail offer: IPLSTAKE

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Exclusive to: Match Winner (incl. Super Over)

Minimum Deposit: $5 (equivalent to 468 INR)

This means that teams that are capable of explosive starts with the bat make a great choice for bets using this promo.

Other Stake IPL 2026 Offers

Besides the First Ball Payout promotion, there are two other Stake IPL promotions this season - Super Over Payout and $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool. We will explore the terms and conditions of both promotions, alongside other key details down below.

Super Over Payout: Another Stake IPL 2026 Offer for Match Winner Markets

This season, Stake is offering two separate promotions for the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market for all IPL 2026 games. The Stake Super Over Payout offer will settle all bets in the match winner market if the backed team ties the game and goes on to lose in the super over.

This offer is available to both new and existing users. If you are a new user, enter our exclusive bonus code IPLSTAKE during registration in order to activate this promo, which will run throughout the duration of IPL 2026. A minimum deposit of $5 (equivalent to 468 INR) is required to qualify for this offer. Only bets placed in the Match Winner market of each IPL game are eligible.

Super overs in cricket have an element of luck, just like penalty shootouts in football. This offer helps add an extra layer of insurance to your match winner bets during IPL 2026.

Stake IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool - How Does It Work?

Stake IPL promotions this season are not limited only to the Match Winner market. For bettors who are keen on exploring other IPL 2026 markets, the Stake IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool might be the offer you are looking for.

As part of this promotion, you stand a chance to win a share of $500,000 every week for the duration of the tournament. You need to place a Same Game Multi (SGM) bet on any IPL 2026 match. Your first winning SGM bet will be eligible to receive a share of the total prize pool.

Here are some key details of this promotion:

Available to: New and existing users

Promo Code to avail offer: IPLSTAKE

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Exclusive to: SGM bets on any IPL match

Minimum Deposit: $5 (equivalent to 468 INR)

Minimum SGM Legs: 3

Minimum Odds: 3.0

This offer is ideal for bettors who don’t want to remain limited to one particular IPL betting market. This promo gives you more room to explore other markets.

RR vs. DC Predictions and Betting Tip

This match is a tale of two completely different trajectories. The Rajasthan Royals currently sit pretty in 3rd place with 12 points and a very healthy NRR of +0.617. They are coming into this game on the back of a spectacular win against the Punjab Kings, handing the league leaders their first loss of the season in an epic 228-run chase. The Royals have been the chase masters of IPL 2026, courtesy of their blistering top order featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal and 15-year-old phenomenon Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The duo have consistently provided explosive starts this season as early sixes and fours have rained down consistently whenever the two have opened for RR.

DC, on the other hand, are slowly seeing their playoff hopes fade away. This is a must-win match for the Capitals, and an away day assignment against the Royals is as tough as it gets. They were well on their way to becoming the first team to beat PBKS this season before the Royals did it, when they scored a monumental 264/2. But somehow, they failed to defend it. In their last outing vs. RCB, the Capitals were bowled out for 75.

It is difficult to back anything other than a Royals win for this one. When it comes to a first ball six, the RR top order is the likelier of the two to deliver it. Hence, you should back RR in the Match Winner market and while you are at it, use Stake’s First Ball Payout to further protect your bet.

Expect a high-scoring encounter in Jaipur as well. So if you are looking for another betting market to add to your betslip, you should back RR to score over 189.5 on Friday.

Here are our betting tips for this match:

Stake Promo Code and Welcome Offer for IPL 2026

Stake has an exclusive welcome offer for sports betting. This is separate from the aforementioned Stake IPL promotions and can only be claimed by new users on their first bet.

Currently, Stake is offering a 200% match deposit bonus up to ₹1,20,000 for Indian residents. Use our exclusive Stake promo code GLSTAKE to avail this offer.

Cricket fans looking to kick-start their betting journey during IPL 2026 may take advantage of this offer. You can also claim the Early Six You Win promotion down the line on top of this offer, since the former isn’t restricted to only new users.

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