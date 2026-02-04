Best IPL Betting Sites in India

IPL is one of the biggest annual cricket tournaments in the world. It is one of the most viewed sports events in India, as cricket is very popular in the country. This article will help you choose the best IPL betting sites that cater to your betting preferences and help you make an informed decision ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Top 10 IPL Betting Sites Ranked

Many betting sites let users place bets on the IPL. However, only a few stand out. We have ranked the top 10 IPL betting sites below so that users can make a choice according to their personal preference for the upcoming IPL 2026 season:

Stake – Popular for IPL Early Six Offer 1xBet – Big IPL bonuses Parimatch – Live match cashbacks 4Rabet – Free bets on IPL BC.Game – Crypto bets & cashbacks Dafabet – Enhanced IPL odds Puntit – Quick bet settlements BateryBet – Daily IPL rewards Rajabets – Risk-free IPL bets 1Win – Boosted IPL offers

If you enjoy betting beyond the IPL season, these cricket betting sites let you bet on everything from bilateral series to global tournaments.

Expert Analysis of India’s Top IPL Betting Sites for 2026 Season

Along with websites, several trusted IPL satta apps make it easier to track odds, place in-play bets, and manage withdrawals in real time. If you want to learn more details about our chosen best betting sites for IPL, read on.

Stake

Stake is one of the best betting platforms in India, providing a seamless user experience and crypto-friendliness that help it stand out. Stake is popular for promoting its Early Six offer during IPL, where a pre-match bet on a team to win is settled as a winner if they hit a six in the first two overs - check our Stake Early Six page for full details.

It offers an extensive range of both pre-match and in-play betting options. Players can bet on various markets such as Match Winner (this includes Super Over), Total Winner, Total Runs (Over/Under), First Innings Total, Top Batter/Top Batter Total Runs, Powerplay Runs (including overs 1-6), Team With Most Fours/Sixes, Fall of First Wicket, Total Extras (Wides, No Balls), First and Last Six, and many more.

The in-play betting markets available on Stake include Next Over Runs (1-6, 7+ etc.), Live Match Winner, Next Wicket Method (caught, bowled, run-out, etc.), and Next Boundary (whether a 4 or 6 will be hit in the next over).

Some player-specific markets are also available on the platform. They are Top Batter/Top Bowler of the Match, Individual Batter Runs (Over/Under), Player to Score a Century / Half‑century, First/Last Six, Player to Take a Five‑wicket haul, etc.

1xBet

1xBet excels in India with its comprehensive sportsbook, including an extensive range of betting markets featuring multiple cricket betting options, too.

Some of the IPL betting markets available on 1xBet are Match Winner (including Super Over), Toss Winner, Total Runs (Over/Under) and Total Overs Run (e.g., 19.1+), First Innings Total, Powerplay Runs (Overs 1-6), First/Last Ball Outcome (e.g., 4, 6, wicket, dot), Fall of First Wicket (how many runs before dismissal), Highest Opening Partnership, Team with Most Fours/Sixes, Total fours/sixes in the match, etc.

1xBet also offers some live betting options to players for IPL including Live Match Winner (odds updated in real time), Next Over Runs (Over/Under for the next over), Next Over Number of Wickets (0, 1, 2+), Next Boundary (Whether there will be a four or six in the next over), Live Top Batter/Top Bowler, Live Totals, and session markets (e.g., 6-10 overs, 10-15 overs).

Parimatch

Parimatch has established itself as a top name in the Indian betting landscape, as it has a wide range of betting markets available for IPL every year.

Some of the most popular pre-match IPL betting markets on Parimatch include Match Winner (including Super Over), Toss Winner, Total Runs (Over/Under), First Innings Total, Top Batter Total Runs, etc.

Some of the in-play options that Parimatch provides are Live Match Winner with dynamically updated odds, Next Over Runs (Over/Under), Next Over Number of Wickets (0, 1, 2+), Next Boundary (Whether there will be a four or six), Live Top Batter/Top Bowler, etc.

4Rabet

4Rabet is highly preferred by many Indian users due to its extensive range of cricket betting markets. It is one of the best cricket betting sites that Indian users have access to currently.

Some of the primary betting markets that 4Rabet has for IPL are Match Winner (including Super Over), Toss Winner, Total Runs (Over/Under), First Innings Total, Powerplay Runs (Overs 1-6), First/Last Ball Outcome (4, 6, wicket, dot ball), Fall of First Wicket (how many runs before the first wicket), Method of First Dismissal (caught, bowled, run‑out, LBW, etc.), Highest Opening Partnership, Team with Most Fours/Sixes, etc.

4Rabet’s live IPL betting options include Live Match Winner (odds updated in real time), Next Over Runs (Over/Under for the next over), Next Over Number of Wickets (0, 1, 2+), Next Boundary (Will a four or six be hit in the next over), Live Top Batter / Top Bowler, Live totals and session markets (e.g., 6-10 overs, 10-15 overs).

BC.Game

BC.Game offers modern digital transactions via Crypto, making it a top choice for Indian players who want to make swift transactions using digital currencies.

It has a wide range of IPL markets for each match, such as Match Winner (including Super Over), Toss Winner, Total Runs (Over/Under) and Total Overs Run, First Innings Total, Fall of First Wicket (runs before first wicket), Method of First Dismissal (caught, bowled, run‑out, LBW, etc.), Highest Opening Partnership, etc.

Some of the live IPL betting options on the platform are Live Match Winner, Next Over Runs (Over/Under), Next Over Number of Wickets (0, 1, 2+), Next Boundary (Will there be a four or six), Live Top Batter/Top Bowler, Live session totals (e.g., 6-10 overs, 10-15 overs).

How to Place Bets on IPL 2026?

Placing bets on IPL 2026 is quite simple. Users just need to follow the steps given below to get started:

Go to the official website of the platform of your choice. Click on “Sign Up” or “Register” if you do not have an existing betting account on your chosen platform. Enter basic details such as your name, phone number, and email. Verify the information via SMS/email to proceed. Select your country and preferred currency. Confirm that you are of legal betting age. Once your account has been created, go to the “Deposit” section of the platform and make a qualifying deposit. Finally, navigate to the cricket section and select “IPL”. Select your preferred match and betting market. Enter your stake and confirm the bet that you just placed.

Many betting sites for IPL, as well as IPL betting apps, offer welcome bonuses to new users once the wagering requirements are fulfilled. You can register using the exclusive promo codes for the platform you choose in order to claim a welcome bonus.

Top IPL Betting Offers of the Week

The top IPL betting offers of the week will be available once we are close to the tournament getting started. Keep an eye on this section to know more about the betting sites for IPL with the latest top offers of the week.

Popular IPL Betting Markets

There are multiple options for IPL betting markets that Indian players can explore. Most of these offers are available both on IPL betting sites and cricket betting apps. We have listed some of the most popular IPL betting markets below:

Match Winner

Toss Winner

Total Runs (Over/Under)

First Innings (Total)

Method of First Dismissal

IPL Betting Tips and Strategies for Players

If you are looking forward to putting your best foot forward for the upcoming season of IPL, check out some of our IPL betting tips and strategies that bettors need to be aware of:

Research about the Team/Player: Before you proceed with placing a bet, get to know the details about the past performance of the team or player of your choice, and whether they are in form or out of form this season. This will help you make an informed choice. Bet on in-form players: Place bets on players who have recently performed well and are in good form. This will help in making the stake less risky. Pitch conditions: Based on the game that you have selected, check out the current condition of the pitch and how it has affected team and player performances in the past. This is vital information that you should check before you proceed. Stay Updated on Team News: It is important to keep track of key details such as recent player injuries and player replacements before the event date, so that it does not affect your betting choice. Set a Betting Budget: It is important for players to set a betting budget aside before they get started. This prevents overindulgence and restricts expenditure.

As always, remember to adhere to betting terms and conditions, and place bets responsibly.

FAQs about IPL Betting

Here are the most important FAQs:

Is online IPL betting legal in India?

The IPL betting sites in India that we have cited above work under a valid international licence, which means that they adhere to international betting standards. This also means that Indian bettors can safely place bets through these platforms for online IPL betting.

Which are the recommended IPL betting sites?

The recommended IPL betting sites are Stake, 1xBet, Parimatch, 4Rabet, and BC.Game.

Which sites provide quick IPL cashouts?

Stake, 1xBet, and Parimatch provide quick IPL cashout options, as do 4Rabet and BC.Game.