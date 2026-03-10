The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of India’s most popular cricket events that takes place annually. Our guide will help you track the IPL 2026 betting odds, as well as provide tips and recommendations to help you make mindful betting decisions.

2026 IPL Odds: Who Are Favourites to Win IPL?

One of the most popular IPL betting options is the Winner market. There are plenty of betting sites that excel in IPL betting. Confused which site to choose? Check out our list of the best betting sites before making a decision.

For this guide, we have referred to Stake to curate the IPL odds for the upcoming season. The IPL cup odds for the ‘Winner’ market are as follows:

Team IPL Outright Winner Odds on Stake Mumbai Indians 5.50 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6.50 Punjab Kings 7.50 Gujarat Titans 7.50 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10.00 Kolkata Knight Riders 10.00 Delhi Capitals 10.00 Lucknow Super Giants 10.00 Chennai Super Kings 11.00 Rajasthan Royals 13.00

Mumbai Indians leading IPL Betting Odds Table

As per the current IPL 2026 odds on Stake, Mumbai Indians are currently the favourites to win with IPL winner odds of 5.50. Last year's finalists, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, follow suit with IPL odds of 6.50 and 7.50, respectively, to win this season. If you are looking for a platform with the best IPL cricket betting odds, check out our list of the best IPL betting sites.

One of the IPL’s most successful franchises, MI will be entering the 2026 season with a championship-pedigree squad. The five-time champions, led by Hardik Pandya, have retained their star-studded core, comprising the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma. The return of Quinton De Kock to the franchise adds further depth to an already star-studded lineup.

As a user, if you place bets of ₹1,000 on MI to win IPL 2026, you can get returns of ₹5,500 should they win. If you prefer checking IPL cricket odds on the go, check out our list of the best IPL satta apps to learn which operator provides the most competitive IPL cup odds.

Recommended Betting Tip for IPL Winner Odds Market

Coming off a disappointing last-place finish last year, the Chennai Super Kings will be entering IPL 2026 as dangerous wildcards rather than outright favourites. Despite their underwhelming IPL odds of 11.0 to win this season, they are worth taking a punt on.

CSK, just like MI, are one of IPL’s most storied franchises. The five-time champions are very rarely not in title contention, but have endured a tough couple of seasons since their last IPL title in 2023. They didn't qualify for the playoffs in the two seasons that followed, but expect things to be different this year.

CSK have never missed out on the playoffs three-times in a row. CSK have competed in 10 IPL finals, and made it to the playoffs 12 times - the most among all IPL teams.

The addition of Sanju Samson to the lineup is a massive move. He adds much-needed firepower to CSK’s top-order. Dewald Brevis, who is enjoying a fine T20 World Cup campaign with South Africa at the moment, also adds more sparkle to CSK’s top-order.

The Chepauk pitch demands good spin, and Chennai's rotation featuring Rahul Chahar, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, and Shreyas Gopal gives them enough variety to make the most of the middle overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad has a point to prove as captain, and with the legendary MS Dhoni still in the dugout, he will have enough assistance from one of cricket’s finest.

One void that CSK will need to address, though, is the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. His trade to the Rajasthan Royals leaves behind a monumental void, and players of his calibre are hard to find. His three-dimensional impact with the ball, bat and while fielding is nearly impossible to replace, and CSK needs to find a way to address the gap left behind by him.

All things considered, CSK has a very good chance of making the playoffs and possibly going all the way to winning IPL 2026. They seem to be going in a different direction this time, focused on younger players rather than their usual veteran-heavy focus.

Last IPL was dominated by plenty of young players coming in clutch across the league. CSK will be hopeful of reaping similar benefits this season. If you are looking for a high-edge punt, CSK is an option worth considering.

Please note that it is important for users to do thorough research about the team’s past performances, analyse IPL cricket odds, player form details and pitch conditions. Users should always stay updated on team news, as injuries or replacements can affect the entire team. Always remember to set a betting budget aside to avoid overindulgence, be mindful about betting decisions and bet responsibly.

2026 IPL Orange Cap Winner Odds

The 2026 IPL Orange Cap Winner Odds are currently not available. We will update this section closer to the start of the event, when the IPL 2026 odds for this particular market are released. Keep checking this page for further updates.

The Orange Cap is awarded to the top-scoring batsman of each IPL edition. The current holder of the Orange Cap is Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan, who scored 759 runs from 15 matches in IPL 2025.

2026 IPL Purple Cap Winner Odds

The 2026 IPL Purple Cap Winner Odds are currently not available. We will update this section closer to the start of the event, when the IPL cricket betting odds for this particular market are released. Keep checking this page for further updates.

The Purple Cap is awarded to the top wicket taker of each IPL edition. The current holder is Gujarat Titans’ Prasidh Krishna, who took 25 wickets from 15 matches in IPL 2025.