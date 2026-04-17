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Renuka Odedra

How to watch today's Tottenham vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Tottenham
Brighton
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news

Here is where to find English language live streams of Tottenham vs Brighton as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAPeacock
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Tottenham vs Brighton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

Tottenham vs Brighton kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham and Brighton will kick off at 18 Apr 2026, 17:30.

Match Preview

Tottenham vs Brighton Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur hosts Brighton & Hove Albion in a clash that carries immense weight for both sides, though for very different reasons. With the season hitting the home stretch, the Spurs find themselves in the uncharacteristic position of fighting for Premier League survival, while Brighton continues to hunt for a top-half finish.

The biggest storyline heading into this fixture is in the dugout. Current Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi faces his former club for the first time since taking the reins in North London. It hasn't been the happily ever after Spurs fans hoped for. The team is currently sitting in 18th place, deeply embroiled in a relegation scrap after a disastrous run of form (just 1 point from their last 5 matches).

Brighton, meanwhile, has remained remarkably steady in the post-De Zerbi era, sitting comfortably in 9th place. They will look to play the role of 'spoiler' and push their former boss further toward the drop zone.

Team news & squads

Tottenham vs Brighton Probable lineups

TottenhamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBHA
31
A. Kinsky
23
P. Porro
4
K. Danso
37
M. van de Ven
13
D. Udogie
39
R. Kolo Muani
7
X. Simons
14
A. Gray
22
C. Gallagher
11
M. Tel
19
D. Solanke
1
B. Verbruggen
6
J. van Hecke
24
F. Kadioglu
27
M. Wieffer
21
O. Boscagli
26
Y. Ayari
25
D. Gomez
11
Y. Minteh
13
J. Hinshelwood
30
P. Gross
18
D. Welbeck

4-2-3-1

BHAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. De Zerbi

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOT

Last 5 matches

BHA

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

9

Goals scored

14
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham vs Brighton today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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