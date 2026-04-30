The Delhi Capitals are running out of time to keep their playoff dreams alive. They face a must-win away dad assignment against high-flying Rajasthan Royals on Friday, May 1.

Parimatch has an exclusive offer for IPL 2026 that makes backing underdogs worthwhile. During IPL, new users can claim a 1000% bonus worth up to ₹70,000, plus an additional five gifts when they sign up using the code IPLPARI. This presents an excellent opportunity for IPL bettors, and the fine print of this offer will explain why.

If you are interested in placing bets on the RR vs. DC fixture, here are the current odds for the Match Winner market.

(All odds courtesy of Parimatch and are subject to change.)

Parimatch IPL Welcome Offer - Terms and Conditions Explained

This IPL, Parimatch is offering all new users a chance to claim an exclusive 1000% welcome bonus worth up to ₹70,000. To make the most of this promotion, it is important to understand the fine print. Here are the terms and conditions of this offer:

Available to: New users only

Promo Code: IPLPARI

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Minimum Deposit: ₹200

Wagering Requirement: 16x

Minimum Odds: 1.95

Not just that, users can win not one, not two but five extra gifts on top of the deposit match. The bonus code IPLPARI needs to be entered during registration in order to activate the offer.

RR vs. DC Predictions and Betting Tips using Parimatch’s Offer

In order to truly make the most out of Parimatch’s IPL welcome offer, you need to be more inclined towards backing the underdogs. However, don’t simply bet against the favourites for the sake of it. Rather, carefully evaluate when it makes sense to back an upset.

This week, the RR vs. DC encounter has potential to be one of the biggest upsets of IPL 2026. The Capitals have been the definition of hot and cold. When they find their rhythm, they can outscore any team in the league, as was evident by their monumental 264/2 against league leaders PBKS.

However, their floor is incredibly low as well. Their bowling unit collapsed and failed to defend 264 against the Kings. They were bowled out for just 75 runs against RCB. It is incredibly difficult to predict which version of the Capitals will show up.

If DC win the toss, they should elect to bowl first because the pitch at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur tends to favour the chasing side as the dew settles. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs need to find their rhythm and if the Capitals’ bowling unit can restrict the Royals to under 200, they have potential to chase it down. Breaking the partnership of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, however, will be key.

Bearing all of these in mind, here are our betting tips for this fixture:

DC to cause an upset - DC to win vs. RR @2.34 on Parimatch

DC to win vs. RR @2.34 on Parimatch More boundaries for RR - RR to score more 4s @2.04 on Parimatch

- RR to score more 4s @2.04 on Parimatch Better start for DC top order - DC to have better first partnership @1.98 on Parimatch

Don’t forget to use the code IPLPARI in order to activate Parimatch’s IPL 2026 welcome offer. Remember that all odds mentioned are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change. Bet responsibly.

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