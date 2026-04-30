The IPL 2026 league phase is now at its business end as the top four picture becomes clearer with each passing match. If you are looking to optimise your IPL betting experience, BC.Game is running some special IPL 2026 promotions that have been tailor-made for India’s biggest cricket extravaganza.

Use the code ‘bcgipl’ during registration to claim BC.Game’s IPL offers such as the Early Six Lucky Draw, Deposit Lucky Draw, and more. This Saturday, May 2, the Chennai Super Kings will be taking on the Mumbai Indians in a clash of the two most decorated franchises in the league. Hence, it’s the perfect time to make the most of BC.Game’s offers.

If you are looking to place bets on the CSK vs. MI game, here are the current odds:

(All odds courtesy of BC.Game and are subject to change.)

BC.Game is running four promotions for IPL 2026 that users can claim using the exclusive promo code ‘bcgipl’ while signing up. First up is the Early Six Lucky Draw, where you gain access to a Lucky Draw if your backed team hits a six inside the first two overs. 100 winners of that draw will be granted a Free Bet worth $20 (equivalent to 1900 INR).

Then you got the Deposit Lucky Draw offer. As part of this promo, if your daily deposits cross $10 (equivalent to 950 INR), you qualify for another lucky draw in which you stand a chance to win prizes such as $50 (equivalent to 4500 iNR) real money, Free Bets, Free Spins, Lottery Tickets, etc.

There’s also the IPL Wager Ranking promotion, where you enter a leaderboard based on your iPL 2026 wagers. The Top 100 in that leaderboard share a prize pool worth $20,000 (approximately 19 lakhs INR), with first place getting $6000 (approximately 5.5 lakhs INR).

And lastly, you got the IPL Daily Free Bets promotion, where you earn Free Bets based on your daily accumulated stake. 136 daily winners are chosen at random for free bets worth between $1 to $25 (approximately 95 INR to 2400 INR).

If you are looking to utilize any of these offers for the upcoming IPL 2026 match, here's a brief overview of each promotion:

Early 6 Lucky Draw: Get access to a Lucky Draw throughout IPL 2026, where you can earn Free Bets if your backed team in the Match Winner market hits a six inside the first two overs.

Get access to a Lucky Draw throughout IPL 2026, where you can earn Free Bets if your backed team in the Match Winner market hits a six inside the first two overs. Deposit Lucky Draw: Make deposits worth more than $10 (equivalent to 950 INR) in a day and qualify for another Lucky Draw to stand a chance to win prizes such as Free Bets, Free Spins, Lottery Tickets, etc.

Make deposits worth more than $10 (equivalent to 950 INR) in a day and qualify for another Lucky Draw to stand a chance to win prizes such as Free Bets, Free Spins, Lottery Tickets, etc. IPL Wager Ranking: Rank amongst the top 100 participants based on your wagering performance to earn a share of a $250,000 prize pool.

Rank amongst the top 100 participants based on your wagering performance to earn a share of a $250,000 prize pool. IPL Daily Free Bets: Earn Free Bets throughout IPL 2026 based on your daily accumulated stake.

BC.Game Early Six Promotion 2026: Lucky Draw Terms and Conditions

IPL is all about fast-paced cricket and BC.Game’s Early Six promotion is here to reward users for teams making explosive starts. This IPL, back any team of your choice in the Match Winner market. If your backed team hits a six inside the first two overs, you will qualify for a Lucky Draw.

In that draw, you stand a chance to win a Free Bet worth $20 (equivalent to 1900 INR). Only pre-match bets are eligible for this promotion.

Here are some key details of the Early Six Lucky Draw that you need to be aware of:

Available to: New and existing users

New and existing users Promo Code to avail offer: bcgipl (for new users)

(for new users) Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Throughout IPL 2026 Minimum stake : $5 (equivalent to 450 INR)

: $5 (equivalent to 450 INR) Eligible Bets: Pre-Match Bets with odds of at least 1.5

The Free Bets are credited within 48 hours of match settlement and can be used on odds ranging between 1.5 and 10.

Other BC.Game IPL 2026 Offers

Besides the Early Six Lucky Draw promotion, there are three other BC.Game IPL promotions that IPL bettors can secure. We will explore the terms and conditions of these promotions, alongside other key details, down below.

Deposit Lucky Draw

Consistency is key, and this IPL season, BC.Game has a special promo for users who make deposits on a regular basis. As part of this offer, each day a user makes deposits worth more than $10 (equivalent to 950 INR), they qualify for a lucky draw where they can win prizes such as Free Bets, Free Spins, Lottery Tickets, real money worth $50, etc.

This offer is available to both new and existing users. If you are a new user, enter our exclusive bonus code bcgipl during registration in order to activate this promo, which will run throughout the duration of IPL 2026. The total prize pool for this promotion is worth $110,000.

IPL Wager Ranking

BC.Game IPL promotions this season are not limited only to match-specific events. For bettors who are keen on continuous engagement, the Top 100 Wager Ranking might be the offer you are looking for.

As part of this promotion, you stand a chance to win a share of a $250,000 reward pool. The platform will rank participants based on wagering performance during the promotion, with rewards allocated to the top 100 eligible users.

Here are some key details of this promotion:

Available to: New and existing users

New and existing users Promo Code to avail offer: bcgipl

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Throughout IPL 2026 Total Prize Pool: $250,000

This offer is ideal for bettors who want their sustained betting activity over the course of the tournament to be consistently rewarded, giving you more room to explore other markets.

IPL Daily Free Bets

Last but not the least, BC.Game’s IPL Daily Free Bets promo allows users the chance to earn raffle tickets daily based on their daily accumulated stake. For every $20 wagered, users earn one raffle ticket.

The maximum raffle tickets a player can earn is capped at three, which means a $60 stake. Bets can be accumulated across multiple wagers on the same day. 136 winners are chosen daily for a Free Bet, worth anywhere between $1 to $25, The total prize pool for this promotion is worth $15,000.

CSK vs. MI Predictions and Betting Tip

Often dubbed the ‘El Clasico’ of IPL, CSK vs. MI is a match that needs no introduction. Whether challenging in the upper echelons of the league table or fighting it out for a place in the top four, this match is never short on anticipation or drama.

Two of the league’s most successful teams, however, have had largely underwhelming seasons. With the league phase fast coming to a close, time is running out, especially for Chennai.

CSK are sixth currently, with 6 points, and just as many points adrift of fourth place. MI, on the other hand, are all but out of the playoff race. They are second bottom with just four points, eight points adrift fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals.

CSK won the reverse tie earlier this year and recent history heavily favours the home side. Sanju Samson scored a sensational 101 against MI at Wankhede earlier this season. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad seems to be slowly finding his groove, scoring a solid 74 against GT.

MI’s top order on the other hand, haven’t got going all season and have done very little to suggest it’s going to change this deep into the season. The sluggish, spin-friendly pitch of the Chepauk isn’t going to make it any easier.

Hence, you should back CSK to win and while you are at it, use the BC.Game Early Six promotion to stand a chance to earn a Free Bet.

Here are our betting tips for this match:

CSK to win @2.08 on BC.Game

Claim BC.Game's Early Six Lucky Draw promotion by using code ‘bcgipl’

CSK to hit more sixes @2.26 on BC.Game

BC.Game Promo Code and Welcome Offer for IPL 2026

BC.Game has an exclusive welcome offer for sports betting. This is separate from the aforementioned BC.Game IPL promotions and can only be claimed by new users on their first deposit.

Currently, BC.Game is offering a massive 280% match deposit bonus up to ₹357,491.24 + 20 free bets for Indian users. Use our exclusive BC.Game promo code inglc to claim this offer. This offer is ideal for new bettors who are looking to kick-start their betting journey during IPL 2026.

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