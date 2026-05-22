'A hard player to analyze' - former USMNTer Stu Holden talks Christian Pulisic's form, U.S. World Cup hopes, and Cristiano Ronaldo's last dance

Stu Holden believes it's time for the kids to step up. Soccer has always been something of a subculture in the United States, and as much as the game has grown, this is the moment when it will, he claims, break into the mainstream.

"We're going to birth a new generation of soccer fan this summer. People will see this game in a different way for the very first time here, up close and personal, and hopefully get to go to some games. But you know their kids and those beyond will be shaped by these experiences," he tells GOAL.

And Holden would know. Although he was born in Scotland, the former United State's Men's National Team player and Houston native became obsessed with soccer early on and rode that passion into an illustrious playing career. This summer will also bring him some of the best seats in the house. He is an ambassador for On Location's FIFA hospitality packages, Houston's representative and a champion of everything the World Cup can offer.

But his involvement goes deeper than that. Holden will also be on the mic for Fox Sports and at plenty of matches in between. This is a massive event, perhaps the biggest sporting experience ever, and Holden is involved in every way. And there is plenty to dive into here, some good and some less encouraging.

The USMNT, for one, are in a strange spot. Their main man, Christian Pulisic, is not performing well for Milan. Holden is not worried.

"Heading into the 2022 World Cup, he had one goal in 18 competitions, a career-long five-game drought with the US at that point. Now he's on an eight game drought for the US, yet he had a great World Cup. That is what I fall back on, and that I think gives me confidence," he says.

There are also favorites to consider. Holden thinks Portugal could be in the mix. But France are too strong for the rest of the field.

Holden discussed World Cup predictions, Mauricio Pochettino and Cristiano Ronaldo's last dance in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of analysts, announcers and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.