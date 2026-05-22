The Punjab Kings, desperate to stop their astonishing freefall and keep their playoff dreams afloat, will travel to face an already eliminated Lucknow Super Giants side on Saturday, May 23. It’s a must-win match for the Kings, who have now lost six in a row.

Parimatch has an exclusive offer for IPL 2026 which makes backing underdogs worth the risk. During IPL, new users can get a 1000% bonus worth up to ₹70,000, along with an additional five gifts when they sign up using the code IPLPARI. This presents an excellent opportunity for IPL bettors, and the fine print of this offer will explain why.

If you are interested in placing bets on the LSG vs. PBKS fixture, here are the current odds for the Match Winner market.

(All odds courtesy of Parimatch and are subject to change.)

Parimatch IPL Welcome Offer - Terms and Conditions Explained

This IPL, Parimatch is offering all new users a chance to claim an exclusive 1000% welcome bonus worth up to ₹70,000. To make the most of this promotion, it is important to understand the fine print. Here are the terms and conditions of this offer:

Available to: New users only

Promo Code: IPLPARI

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Minimum Deposit: ₹200

Wagering Requirement: 16x

Minimum Odds: 1.95

Not just that, users can win not one, not two but five extra gifts on top of the deposit match. The bonus code IPLPARI needs to be entered during registration in order to activate the offer.

LSG vs. PBKS Predictions and Betting Tips using Parimatch’s Offer

In order to make the most of Parimatch’s IPL welcome offer, you should consider backing the underdogs. However, that doesn’t mean that you should blindly bet against the favourites. Rather, you need to carefully evaluate when it makes sense to take a punt on the underdogs.

This week, we believe that LSG has potential to deliver a major upset against PBKS. The Kings’ recent form has made it hard for anyone to back them, even more so for this fixture when their odds aren’t great. LSG’s odds of 2.28, coupled with the Kings’ downward spiral, make them a punt worth considering.

While LSG are themselves out of the playoff race, they could still play a huge role in determining who gets the final playoff berth. A win against PBKS would open the door for RR, KKR, and CSK to capitalise.

PBKS, who were once top of the table and looked like an unstoppable juggernaut earlier this season, have suffered one of the most spectacular collapses in IPL history. Six defeats in a row have completely derailed their campaign, as they stand on the brink of elimination.

The Kings need to recover psychologically in order to salvage their season. They need their breakout stars to deliver once again. The likes of Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Cooper Connolly and Marcus Stoinis need to rediscover their early season form. But with each passing game, that has looked less and less likely.

LSG, despite their struggles, have regularly posted 200+ totals courtesy of their top order. Rishabh Pant and the Australian duo of Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis have found boundaries with ease consistently. If Nicholas Pooran can find his elite finishing form in the final overs, PBKS’ bowling unit, who have struggled off late, will be in for a long night.

Bearing all of these in mind, here are our betting tips for this fixture:

LSG to cause an upset - LSG to win vs. PBKS @2.28 on Parimatch

LSG to win vs. PBKS @2.28 on Parimatch PBKS openers to perform better than LSG - PBKS to have better opening partnership @1.92 on Parimatch

- PBKS to have better opening partnership @1.92 on Parimatch LSG to hit more 6s - LSG to score more sixes @2.38 on Parimatch

Don’t forget to use the code IPLPARI in order to activate Parimatch’s IPL 2026 welcome offer. Remember that all odds mentioned are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change. Bet responsibly.

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