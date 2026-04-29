Benjamin Sesko wants 'unbelievable' Michael Carrick to stay on as Man Utd boss after bringing 'different energy' to squad

Bruno Fernandes has also shone under Carrick, and provided the assist for Sesko’s winner against Brentford, taking his tally to 19 for the season. He now sits just one behind the all-time Premier League single-season record of 20, currently shared by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Sesko is confident that his team-mate will claim the record for himself before the campaign concludes. "Look, he's capable of everything," the striker added. "The way he's playing, the way he's understanding the game, it’s just outstanding and I'm really pleased that I can be part of the team being with him."