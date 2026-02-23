Muhammad Zaki

Goal.com
His love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola—not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

  1. Manuel Neuer
    M. NeuerBayern Munich

    Neuer targets shock return for Dortmund clash

    The race against time is officially on for Manuel Neuer. In a turn of events that has caught the Bundesliga by surprise, the legendary Bayern Munich shot-stopper is refusing to accept a place on the sidelines for this Saturday’s massive Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund. Despite original medical assessments suggesting a lengthy spell on the treatment table, the 39-year-old was spotted back on the grass on Monday, sparking whispers of a miracle recovery for the trip to the Signal Iduna Park.

  2. FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-MALLORCAAFP
    BarcelonaA. Tavares

    Barca get FIFA approval to complete signing of England U17 winger

    Barcelona have finally brought an end to the transfer saga surrounding the acquisition of Ajay Tavares from Norwich City. The Blaugrana had initially reached an agreement to sign the highly-rated 16-year-old winger during the final stages of the January transfer window, but a series of bureaucratic hurdles prevented the deal from being officially announced at the time. However, those issues have now been cleared, paving the way for the starlet to begin his career in Catalonia.

  3. Wellington Phoenix v Wrexham FCGetty Images Sport
    TottenhamJ. Oluwayemi

    📽️ | Ex-Spurs keeper subbed after UNBELIEVABLE own goal as boss quits

    Football can be a cruel game, but few will experience a Saturday as nightmarish as former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi. The 24-year-old shot-stopper, who once walked the halls of the Spurs training ground under the watchful eyes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, found himself at the centre of a sporting catastrophe during Wellington Phoenix’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of rivals Auckland FC.

  4. Endrick
    EndrickLyon

    Ex-France manager slams 'useless' Endrick after Lyon loss

    The honeymoon period for Endrick in France appears to be well and truly over. Despite a sensational start to life at Lyon, the Real Madrid loanee found himself at the centre of a storm following a dismal performance in a 3-1 defeat to Strasbourg on Sunday. The 19-year-old, who previously looked untouchable in Ligue 1, was hauled through the coals by former France national team manager Raymond Domenech, who did not hold back in his assessment of the Brazilian's contributions at the Stade de la Meinau.

  5. Liverpool FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
    D. HuijsenReal Madrid

    Huijsen apologises following offensive social media post about China

    Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after sharing offensive content to the Asian community. The 20-year-old Spain international sparked immediate backlash after reposting an image on his Instagram that featured derogatory comments. The controversial post, which has since been scrubbed from his profile, included a picture of an Asian person accompanied by captions that Chinese netizens slammed as racist.

  6. AC Milan v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images Sport
    C. PulisicAC Milan

    Pulisic and Milan debut new kit in front of Megan Thee Stallion

    AC Milan bypassed the traditional glitz of social media teasers and marketing campaigns by springing a major surprise on the San Siro faithful during Sunday’s Serie A clash against Parma. With 73,000 fans watching on, the Rossoneri opted for an unconventional reveal of their brand-new 2025-26 fourth kit, which was hidden until the very moment the players emerged from the tunnel. Led by USMNT talisman Christian Pulisic, the squad stepped out under the floodlights sporting a bold new look that caught the supporters completely off guard.

  7. Jose Mourinho & Vinicius Juniorgetty
    J. MourinhoReal Madrid

    Mourinho issues blunt response to Vinicius Jr racism questions

    Benfica boss Jose Mourinho has remained tight-lipped regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding Gianluca Prestianni’s alleged racial abuse of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. As the Eagles prepare for a pivotal Champions League second-leg showdown at the Bernabeu, 'the Special One' insists his squad's focus remains entirely on their professional duties on the pitch.

  8. FBL-QATAR-FRIENDLY-QAT-RUSAFP
    CuracaoWorld Cup

    Advocaat quits Curacao ahead of WC

    Dick Advocaat has resigned from his role as head coach of Curacao with immediate effect. The 78-year-old veteran had led the Caribbean nation to a fairytale qualification for the 2026 World Cup, but he will not be in the dugout when the tournament kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer. The legendary Dutch tactician has made the difficult decision to step away from the game to focus on his family during a challenging period.

  9. Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    TottenhamArsenal

    Redknapp slams 'horrendous' Spurs after Arsenal defeat

    Jamie Redknapp has launched a scathing attack on his former club Tottenham, branding them a "horrendous" outfit that has undergone a "personality bypass" following their humiliating 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Arsenal. The north London derby was less of a contest and more of a coronation for the Gunners, as Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres both bagged braces to leave Spurs languishing just four points above the Premier League trapdoor.

  10. Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    LiverpoolA. Slot

    Slot admits "worst" performance in lucky win at Forest

    Liverpool manager Arne Slot pulled no punches after his side snatched a dramatic 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest, admitting that his team delivered their poorest showing of the season. Despite Alexis Mac Allister’s 97th-minute heroics, the Dutchman was visibly frustrated by a performance that was labelled a "horror show" by former Reds captain Jamie Carragher.

