The online casino landscape in India has exploded in recent years. While established brands continue to dominate, a host of new operators have thrown their hat in the ring.

These new casinos aim to attract Indian players with competitive promotions, localized payment options, and libraries filled with the country’s favorite games.

Live dealer casinos, in particular, have proven to be a hit. Players can enjoy popular Indian card games like Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, and poker dealt by real dealers in real time. The social interaction creates an authentic casino atmosphere that feels like you’re in Goa, not just online.

New Online Casinos Reviewed

Choosing the right casino among so many newcomers can be overwhelming. That's why we've done the legwork for you. Below, you'll find in-depth reviews of exciting new casinos in India. Think of it as your inside scoop – we'll dish on their standout features, bonuses, and overall experience. Let's find your perfect new online casino playground.

Big Boost Casino

Part of White Star B.V., Big Boost burst onto the scene in late 2022. While a newcomer, they've quickly made an impression with a polished website, competitive new player bonus, and a wide selection of slots and live casino games.

Their live teen patti tables are a highlight, with professional human dealers and bets starting from just ₹20 per hand. Supporting popular Indian payment methods like UPI and Paytm helps attract players, too. Overall, Big Boost looks promising as a new live dealer hub for the Indian market in 2023.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

₹1 lakh welcome bonus over 3 deposits

Live teen patti with Indian dealers

Games optimized for mobile

UPI, Paytm payment options

Cons:

Website only in English so far

Smaller game selection than big brands

No dedicated app yet

Casino Days

Part of White Star B.V., Casino Days entered India in late 2022, boasting `lightning-fast withdrawals' and a competitive 100% first deposit bonus up to ₹1 lakh. They've delivered on those promises so far, with players reporting fast payouts within 4 hours.

While Casino Days has fewer Indian-centric live casino games than other new brands, their vast slots library should satisfy casual players. Table game fans are also covered with roulette, blackjack, baccarat and poker variants.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

100% first deposit bonus up to ₹1 lakh

Fast withdrawals are processed in under four hours

Great slot game variety

Live chat customer support

Cons:

Fewer Indian live dealer games

High wagering requirement on bonus

The website design looks dated

Lucky Spins

Established in 2022, Lucky Spins brings a bold pink theme and an exclusive focus on slots and live casinos to India. While their game selection is more limited than Casino Days, the quality stands out. Their live casino is packed with Teen Patti, Andar Bahar and "Indian Flush" (a variation of Texas Hold'em).

A less competitive welcome bonus is a drawback, capped at just ₹20,000. But their frequent "Lucky Draw" promos and tournaments help compensate for it. Lucky Spins delivers a focused Indian live casino and slot product from Bravado Gaming.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Targeted live games for the Indian audience

Creative "Indian Flush" poker variant

Lucky draws & tournaments

Certified fair by iTech Labs

Cons:

A relatively modest welcome bonus of just ₹20,000

Limited payment options

Website design looks generic

Dafabet Casino

Part of the established Dafabet sportsbook, Dafabet Casino entered the Indian market in 2023, offering a diverse game suite from top providers like Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and NetEnt.

While the site layout is cluttered, digging deeper reveals a polished product. Their live casino shines with dedicated Bollywood-themed rooms and local favorite games like Andar Bahar and 7-card teen patti dealt by Indian croupiers.

With fast withdrawals and above-average bonuses, Dafabet Casino merits a spot on this list despite its plain interface. The brand recognition from their sportsbook helps drive traffic as well.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Good variety of live dealer games

Bollywood-themed live casino

Fast payout speed

100% first deposit bonus up to ₹20,000

Cons:

Cluttered and plain website design

Large game portfolio but not many Indian-centric options

Higher minimum deposit of ₹750

Parimatch Casino

You may have seen their catchy ads with brand ambassador Dinesh Karthik. Parimatch exploded onto the scene in 2023, a promising online casino in India packed with localized games. Their freshly launched site delivers on that vision with arguably the best selection of live teen patti, Andar Bahar, and Indian roulette online.

While the overall game variety is currently limited outside the Indian live casino, their withdrawals are lightning fast – under 10 minutes, as reported by players. If you want to play popular Indian card games, check out Parimatch.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Huge selection of live Indian games

Lightning fast withdrawals

150% first deposit bonus up to ₹1.05 lakhs

Slick website design

Cons:

Currently small selection outside live casino

Slightly complicated bonus terms

Stake.com Casino

Stake.com has become one of the world's leading crypto casinos. In 2023, they allowed Indian players to deposit and withdraw using INR, too. Backed by massive funding, Stake.com is aggressively expanding with a tailored product in India.

Their live casino section includes Teen Patti, Monopoly Live, and local Indian roulette. The navigation is intuitive and fast across slots, live casinos, Stake originals, and promotions. Being crypto-focused, withdrawals are lightning fast. If you want to try a "Web3 casino," Stake.com should be on your radar.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Crypto and INR payments

Great live casino for Indians

Slick, modern user experience

200% first deposit bonus up to ₹25,000

Cons:

Limited INR payment methods

High wagering on bonuses

Crypto gaming faces regulation uncertainty

1xBet Casino

With shops across India, European operator 1xBet has also brought its online casino to the country. 1xBet offers an enormous game selection from top studios like Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Microgaming and more.

Their live casino includes all the popular Indian games you'd expect, from Andar Bahar and teen patti to Monopoly Live and Football Studio. The site supports instant deposits/withdrawals via popular e-wallets like Paytm and UPI. If you want a massive game variety, check out 1xBet.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Huge library of 5000+ games

Live teen patti & Andar Bahar

Instant deposits & withdrawals

169,000 INR + 150 Free Spins bonus with the code VIPOFFER

Cons:

Dated site design

High wagering requirement

Poor mobile optimization

PariPesa Casino

MediaMart Entertainment owns Paripesa, one of the newest casino sites launched in 2023. They come out swinging with a 4-tier welcome bonus going up to ₹130,000 plus 150 free spins.

Paripesa's live casino impresses with streams in HD quality and native tables for Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, and more. Their slot game selection is solid if not spectacular, packing titles like Bonanza, Book of Dead, and Gonzo's Quest.

Fast withdrawals and dedicated Indian customer support earn Paripesa bonus points as well. For a relative newcomer, they deliver a surprisingly competitive product catering to players here.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

A 4-part welcome bonus

HD live casino with popular Indian games

Quick 24 hour withdrawals

Dedicated Indian support

Cons:

Website design looks dated

Slightly higher minimum deposit

Mostbet Casino

Founded in 2009, Mostbet is a young company that has speedily gained popularity among gamblers. Thanks to the high odds on pre-match and live games. Every casino game is available instantly via most mobile and web platforms.

From Live Dealer games, Video Slots and everything in between. The Curacao Gaming Authority audits the casino regularly to guarantee a fair game environment.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Mostbet site offers high competitive odds.

The platform uses SSL encryption to shield customers and their sensitive data.

Apart from popular casino games, crash games and betting on sports events are available.

Cons:

The website is a little bit cluttered.

The company hides a lot of data behind registration.

Bettilt Casino

Bettilt Casino is a strong contender for gamblers picking a new casino. The site offers an interface in three languages - English, Japanese, and Portuguese.

The live chat system allows gamblers to chat with their fellow players while playing their favourite slots or other live casino games. Bettlit Casino even has an online community for gamblers to discuss important news regularly.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Quite easy to get in touch with the technical support team.

5000+ slot games.

50+ famous software providers.

Offers an ability to pay using crypto wallets.

Mobile and desktop apps.

Cons:

Limited casino promotions.

Customer support is not available 24/7.

Local limitations on bettilt welcome offer.

LuckyNiki

LuckyNiki is an online casino that stands out in India because it looks like something from Japan and has lots of anime pictures, which is not something you see every day. They have a wide variety of games to play, but they're really good at offering lots of different slot games.

When new people join, LuckyNiki gives them a welcome with extra funds to play with and some free spins, helping them get off to a good start.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

It has a fun anime theme that's different and cool,

There's a huge number of slot games you can play,

The website is easy to use, so finding games is simple.

Cons:

There aren't as many traditional table games or games with live dealers,

You might need to deposit a lot to use the bonus,

The way the website looks could be made a little better.

How to Sign Up on New Online Casino Sites?

Ready to dive into India's newest online casinos reviewed above? Signing up is quick and easy. Just follow these steps.

Click join or register on the casino site to begin. Enter your name, email, phone number and other details. Verify your account via OTP sent to your mobile. Make your first deposit using UPI, Paytm, or net banking options. Claim your welcome offer if available. Download the casino app for Android / iOS for convenience (if available) Start playing popular games like Teen Patti and slots.

That's all it takes. In just a few minutes, you can be signed up and claim those opening bonuses at the best new online casinos in India, as reviewed above.

How Do We Choose New Casino Sites?

How did we pick the top real money online casinos featured above? Here are the key factors we evaluate.

Licensing and Security

Safety comes first, so we ensure each casino holds licensing from reputable jurisdictions like Curacao eGaming and the UKGC. Encrypted connections and KYC checks are a must as well.

Games Library

Focusing on popular Indian games like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar is crucial. But we also want a solid selection of slots, roulette, and live casino. Live casinos India cater to players of all preferences and budgets, with a variety of tables and betting options available for every game.

Bonuses and Promotions

The most interesting Indian casino bonuses catch our eye. We dig into the terms around rollover, limits, and eligibility.

Payments

Support for fast, convenient Indian payment methods like UPI, Paytm, and Netbanking is vital.

Mobile Experience

All our top picks offer optimized mobile apps or mobile-friendly websites. This allows playing seamlessly on the go from Android or iOS devices.

This rigorous evaluation process means you can trust the new online casinos recommended above as the top options for Indian players regarding safety, game variety, no deposit casino bonus, and overall experience.

Why Should You Go for New Indian Casinos Over Established Casino Brands?

The quest to find the best online casino involves thorough research into factors like game variety, bonuses, and customer service. With so many established online casinos already in India, why go for a newer site? Here are some compelling benefits our top new brands offer.

More Competitive Bonuses: New casinos provide opening bonuses of up to ₹1 lakh to attract players initially. Established brands tend to offer smaller promos.

New casinos provide opening bonuses of up to ₹1 lakh to attract players initially. Established brands tend to offer smaller promos. Better Tech : Newer sites invest in cutting-edge features like mobile optimization and live streaming in HD quality. Older brands can feel dated.

: Newer sites invest in cutting-edge features like mobile optimization and live streaming in HD quality. Older brands can feel dated. Fresher Games: The latest slots and casino games launch first on new casinos that must keep up with competitors. Established sites slowly phase games out.

The latest slots and casino games launch first on new casinos that must keep up with competitors. Established sites slowly phase games out. Focus on India: Our top picks cater their product to Indian players with games, payments, and support. Big foreign brands often overlook localization.

So, if you want the latest games and site features plus a chance to grab more interesting opening bonuses, new Indian online casinos are worth trying out.

New Online Casinos Summary

India's newest online gambling sites provide an exciting alternative to established brands. The top new operators stand out with their welcome bonuses, focus on popular local games, and latest site features.

While the safety of newer casinos can cause hesitation initially, our in-depth review process means all brands featured here have passed checks around licensing, security, and fair play. Start by claiming those opening bonus offers.

We'll continue monitoring India's newest casino sites as more inevitably launch.

But you can be confident playing real money games at the top 8 reviewed here. Just watch out for high wagering requirements before claiming those bonuses.

Once you're ready to sign up, we wish you the best of luck at the best online casino and encourage responsible play.

New Online Casino FAQs

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about new online casinos for Indian players:

Which are the best new casino sites in India?

Our extensive evaluation recommends Big Boost, Parimatch, Casino Days, 1xBet, and Stake.com as the top new brands of new casino sites in India.

How do I trust a new casino site is safe?

Look for proper licensing, SSL encryption, and positive player feedback on forums. Our reviews only feature casinos that pass these checks.

Which payment method should I use on new casinos?

For convenience, we recommend UPI, Paytm, or popular e-wallets like MobiKwik or Neteller on India's new online gambling sites.