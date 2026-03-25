The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off with an absolute blockbuster as the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, March 28.

Not only is the IPL back, but so are Stake’s IPL promotions that have been curated specially for this two-month-long cricket extravaganza. Stake IPL Early Six turned out to be an extremely popular promotion amongst Indian bettors in past seasons. The offer is back in a brand new avatar for IPL 2026.

This year, there are not one or two, but three special Stake iPL promotions with each having its own value and twist. Use our exclusive promo code GLSTAKE to avail these offers. If you are looking to place bets on the RCB vs. SRH game using any of these promos, here are the current odds:

Winner (incl. Super Over) Odds RCB to win 1.75 SRH to win 2.05

(All odds courtesy of Stake and are subject to change.)

The Stake Early Six promo has been repackaged as the First Ball Six Payout - where you are paid out if the team you back hits a six in the first ball, irrespective of the final outcome.

Then you got the Super Over Payout offer. As part of this promotion, your bet is paid out if your backed team loses in a super over. And finally, there’s the IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool, where you can win up to $50,000 every week by placing Same Game Multi (SGM) bets on IPL matches.

If you are looking to utilize any of these offers for the IPL 2026 opener, here’s a brief overview of each promotion:

First Ball Six Payout: Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market and if your team hits a six in the first ball, your bet is paid out irrespective of the final result.

Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market and if your team hits a six in the first ball, your bet is paid out irrespective of the final result. Super Over Payout: Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market using this offer and if your team loses in a super over, your bet is still paid out.

Bet on any team in the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market using this offer and if your team loses in a super over, your bet is still paid out. IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool: Place qualifying Same Game Multi (SGM) bets on any IPL match to take part in a weekly $50,000 prize pool

Stake First Ball Six: New IPL 2026 Promotion Explained

Are you looking for the Stake Early Six IPL 2026 offer? The Stake First Ball Six Payout offer is essentially a new version of the erstwhile Stake Early Six promotion. This year, all bets placed on the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market will be paid out if the team you have backed hits a six in the first ball of their innings.

Here are some key details of the First Ball Six Payout that you need to be aware of:

Available to: New and existing users

Promo Code to avail offer: GLSTAKE

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Exclusive to: Match Winner (incl. Super Over)

Minimum Deposit: $5 (equivalent to 468 INR)

This means that teams that are capable of explosive starts with the bat make a great choice for bets using this promo. Both RCB and SRH have a top order that is pure dynamite. The Challengers have their talismanic duo of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, a formula that has delivered several early boundaries in IPL 2025. SRH on the other hand have Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, two of the very best T20 batsmen.

RCB vs. SRH Predictions and Betting Tip: What to Expect of IPL 2026 Opener?

Both RCB and SRH have plenty of batting firepower to bank on. So it is fair to expect a closely contested yet high-scoring affair at the M. Chimnaswamy Stadium, where the pitch tends to favour batters.

RCB’s opening pair of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt have time and again provided quick starts for RCB, while SRH’s duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are just as effective on their day.

The difference between the two sides could be a matter of which middle order rises to the occasion. RCB have enough depth with captain Rajat Patider, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma and new arrival Venkatesh Iyer.

SRH also have proven match-winners in their middle order with the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan and Liam Livingstone. However, in the absence of skipper Pat Cummins, who will miss the opening stretch of the tournament, interim SRH captain Ishan Kishan will have plenty of important calls to make in the opener.

Our Prediction and Betting Tip: A high-scoring contest with RCB making home advantage count and nicking it. Bet on RCB to win @1.75 on Stake.

Super Over Payout: Another Stake IPL 2026 Offer for Match Winner Markets

This season, Stake is offering two separate promotions for the Match Winner (incl. Super Over) market for all IPL 2026 games. The Stake Super Over Payout offer will settle all bets in the match winner market if the backed team ties the game and goes on to lose in the super over.

This offer is available to both new and existing users. If you are a new user, enter our exclusive bonus code GLSTAKE during registration in order to activate this promo, which will run throughout the duration of IPL 2026. A minimum deposit of $5 (equivalent to 468 INR) is required to qualify for this offer. Only bets placed in the Match Winner market of each IPL game are eligible.

Super overs in cricket have an element of luck, just like penalty shootouts in football. This offer helps add an extra layer of insurance to your match winner bets during IPL 2026.

Stake IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool - How Does It Work?

Stake IPL promotions this season are not limited only to the Match Winner market. For bettors who are keen on exploring other IPL 2026 markets, the Stake IPL $50K Weekly SGM Prize Pool might be the offer you are looking for.

As part of this promotion, you stand a chance to win a share of $500,000 every week for the duration of the tournament. You need to place a Same Game Multi (SGM) bet on any IPL 2026 match. Your first winning SGM bet will be eligible to receive a share of the total prize pool.

Here are some key details of this promotion:

Available to: New and existing users

Promo Code to avail offer: GLSTAKE

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Exclusive to: SGM bets on any IPL match

Minimum Deposit: $5 (equivalent to 468 INR)

Minimum SGM Legs: 3

Minimum Odds: 3.0

This offer is ideal for bettors who don’t want to remain limited to one particular IPL betting market. This promo gives you more room to explore other markets.

Stake Promo Code and Welcome Offer for IPL 2026

Stake has an exclusive welcome offer for sports betting. This is separate from the aforementioned Stake IPL promotions and can only be claimed by new users on their first bet.

Currently, Stake is offering a 200% match deposit bonus up to ₹1,20,000 for Indian residents. Use our exclusive Stake promo code GLSTAKE to avail this offer.

Cricket fans looking to kick-start their betting journey during IPL 2026 may take advantage of this offer. You can also claim the Early Six You Win promotion down the line on top of this offer, since the former isn’t restricted to only new users.

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