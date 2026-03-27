The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence this Saturday, March 28, when defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru host 2024 finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad. To mark the occasion, Parimatch has crafted an exclusive sports welcome bonus that has been tailor-made for the IPL and Indian bettors in particular.

During IPL, new users can claim a 1000% bonus worth up to ₹70,000, plus an additional five gifts when they sign up using the code IPLPARI. This presents an excellent opportunity for bettors ahead of this season’s IPL opener, and the fine print of this offer will explain why.

As of this moment, these are Parimatch’s current odds for the Winner market of this game. There are ample reasons to back SRH, which if you do, Parimatch’s IPL offer will help add more value to your bets.

Winner (incl. Super Over) Odds RCB to win 1.77 SRH to win 2.05

(All odds courtesy of Parimatch and are subject to change.)

Parimatch IPL Welcome Offer - Terms and Conditions Explained

This IPL, Parimatch is offering all new users a chance to claim an exclusive 1000% welcome bonus worth up to ₹70,000. To make the most of this promotion, it is important to understand the fine print. Here are the terms and conditions of this offer:

Available to: New users only

Promo Code: IPLPARI

Duration: Throughout IPL 2026

Minimum Deposit: ₹200

Wagering Requirement: 16x

Minimum Odds: 1.95

Not just that, users can win not one, not two but five extra gifts on top of the deposit match. The bonus code IPLPARI needs to be entered during registration in order to activate the offer.

RCB vs. SRH Predictions and Betting Tips

RCB will be entering the match as favourites as understandably so. The defending champions are spoilt for choice when it comes to their batting line-up. They have one of the league’s most potent opening duo in Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, complimented with exceptional quality in their depth courtesy of the likes of Rajat Patider, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, and Venkatesh Iyer.

Their biggest challenge will be navigating through the absence of Josh Hazelwood. The Aussie pacer will be out of the opening stretch of the tournament. Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara has also been ruled out of IPL 2026 after failing fitness tests. That leaves RCB severely depleted in their bowling department, which SRH can take full advantage of, and they have all the tools necessary to do just that.

The Sunrisers, too, have an excellent top order featuring proven match-winners like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan and Liam Livingstone. The M. Chimnasaway pitch has always favoured batters, so expect this to be a high-scoring game.

Bearing all of this in mind, here are our betting tips for the RCB vs. SRH IPL 2026 opening match:

Back the Sunrisers - SRH to win vs. RCB @2.05 on Parimatch

- SRH to win vs. RCB @2.05 on Parimatch Bet on the SRH batsmen to deliver - SRH total runs over 190.5 @2.02 on Parimatch

- SRH total runs over 190.5 @2.02 on Parimatch A high-scoring affair - Both teams to score over 200 runs @4.00 on Parimatch

Given that Parimatch’s IPL offer requires minimum odds of 1.95 to activate it, we believe that these markets present the best opportunity to make the most of this offer. Please notes that odds provided here are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change. Bet responsibly.

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