Best UPI Betting Sites in India for November 2025

UPI is one of the most popular payment methods in India. The convenience that comes with using UPI platforms is what makes users look for UPI betting sites in India. Below you can find the top betting sites that accept UPI, thus enabling easy deposits and quick payouts.

Top 5 UPI Betting Sites in India Reviewed

We have carefully evaluated each platform and accordingly, we have shortlisted the top 5 betting UPI betting sites in India. Each of these sites support multiple UPI payment options and offer competitive welcome bonuses. We have also listed the pros and cons for each site, so you can decide which platform is the right fit for you. If quick cashouts are your priority, make sure to also check our list of instant withdrawal betting sites where payouts are processed instantly via UPI and other local methods.

1xBet

1xBet has been a part of the online betting industry since 2007 and has garnered a reputation for itself as one of the best betting sites available in India. With its extensive sportsbook and availability of various Indian payment methods, 1xBet has quickly become a go-to choice for Indian users. It offers a welcome bonus for both sports betting and casino gaming to deliver an enhanced experience for new players.

1xBet supports multiple UPI payment options like Google Pay, PhonePe and PayTM. The minimum deposit for these methods ranges between ₹300 to ₹350. New users can claim a 150% welcome bonus up to ₹66,000 using the promo code 1GLIN while signing up.

1xBet also has a dedicated mobile app for both Android and iOS, thus making mobile betting simple and accessible. The platform supports Hindi as a language option, which adds to its appeal.

Pros Cons Instant deposits via UPI, various UPI payment methods supported (Google Pay, PhonePe, PayTM) Website navigation may feel cluttered. Minimum deposit amount for UPI starts as low as ₹300, making it accessible for users with varied budgets. Delay in customer support response time, especially during rush hours. Comprehensive betting markets. Competitive welcome offer. Mobile app for both Android and iOS.

Dafabet

Dafabet has become one of India's top betting platforms. Their commitment to the Indian market is clear, especially through their extensive betting markets that have a major emphasis on cricket. Dafabet also offers a betting exchange facility, which is one of the best online betting exchange sites in India.

Dafabet supports a host of popular UPI payment methods. The minimum deposit for UPI transactions is ₹500. New players can claim a 160% first deposit bonus up to ₹16,000 on their first deposit by applying the Dafabet bonus code DAFAGLC.

Pros Cons UPI payments accepted. Relatively higher minimum deposit of ₹500 for UPI. Extensive sportsbook with special emphasis on cricket betting markets. Top betting exchange facility.

4Rabet

Founded in 2018, 4Rabet is a betting platform highly favoured by Indian users due to its extensive markets focusing on cricket, football as well as kabaddi, tennis, esports, etc. The platform is tailored to cater to a wide range of audience as it supports various Indian languages like Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, and Urdu.

Depositing and withdrawing money on the platform using popular Indian payment methods makes it accessible to the Indian audience. 4Rabet supports payment methods such as UPI, Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe and IMPS.

4Rabet also offers a dedicated Android app, but no app for iOS yet. New players can also claim a 230% welcome bonus up to ₹23,000 with the exclusive promo code GOAL4RA.

Pros Cons Various UPI payment options (Google Pay, PhonePe, PayTM) are accepted. Minimum deposit for Google Pay and PhonePe is ₹500, which is higher in comparison to some operators.

Various Indian languages like Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, and Urdu are supported. No iOS app yet. Competitive welcome bonus. Dedicated Android app.

Parimatch

Founded in the year 1994, Parimatch has grown not only to gain global popularity but also to become one of India’s most popular betting sites. Parimatch has a diverse range of betting markets, supporting popular Indian sports like cricket, football, kabaddi and tennis.

Parimatch supports various Indian user-friendly payment methods like UPI, Paytm, and Google Pay. Irrespective of the method you choose, all transactions made on the platform are encrypted. Hence, the security of all your funds are guaranteed.

The site offers everything, from pre-match betting to live markets, giving users plenty of options. New players can unlock a 150% welcome bonus up to ₹50,000 plus a ₹300 Free Bet by registering with the promo code GOALPARI.

Pros Cons Supports various UPI methods like Google Pay, PhonePe and PayTM. Challenging wagering requirements (16x within 3 days) to claim the welcome offer. Minimum deposit for UPI is quite reasonable. Delay in customer support response during peak hours. Website design is sleek, leading to smooth navigation. Extensive betting markets with an option of live betting. Seamless, user-friendly mobile betting experience for app users.

Rajabets

Rajabet was founded in 2019, but has quickly become popular among Indian players who are cricket enthusiasts. The website has a clean design which ensures seamless, user-friendly experience. Rajabet has an extensive sports betting market with various options including popular Indian sports like cricket, football, kabaddi as well as sports like golf, horse racing, motor racing, etc. The platform also has a wide range of popular casino games. Rajabets supports instant withdrawals, making it one of the best instant withdrawal betting sites in India.

UPI payment options like Paytm and PhonePe are supported on the platform. New users can unlock a 200% welcome bonus up to ₹100,000 on making the first qualifying deposit.

Pros Cons Low minimum deposit (₹100) for UPI. The 20x wagering requirements of the welcome offer is challenging to newcomers. UPI payment methods like PhonePe and PayTM are supported on the platform. No dedicated iOS app available yet. Minimal design ensuring seamless navigation. A mobile app for Android users is available.

Understanding UPI - What Does It Stand for?

The abbreviation UPI stands for Unified Payments Interface. NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) built the UPI system and it is overseen by the Reserve Bank of India. It allows seamless transactions between bank accounts just by using a UPI ID or VPA (Virtual Paying Address).

UPI transactions can be done instantly with just a few taps on one's device. The payment method is available 24x7, including weekends and holidays.

UPI is directly linked with your bank. Therefore, it avoids intermediaries like wallets and makes the process of money transferring efficient, seamless and transparent. It is widely popular among Indian users as it makes room for seamless fund transfers without the hassle of going through lengthy bank or card transfers.

Popular UPI Payment Options in India

Some of the popular UPI payment options available in India are:

Google Pay (GPay) - Widely accepted across all platforms. Provides a smooth user experience.

PhonePe - Often listed among deposit options and is quite popular in India.

BHIM UPI - Direct NPCI UPI method.

PayTM UPI - Popular UPI payment option offered by one of India’s pioneer fintech companies.

Other Bank Specific UPI Apps - SBI UPI, ICICI UPI, HDFC UPI, etc.

Minimum deposit via UPI often ranges from ₹100 to ₹500, depending on the betting platform. Most UPI based transfers are free. However, some operators or banks may levy certain convenience charges. If you prefer using digital cryptocurrencies, we’ve covered the best crypto betting sites that work smoothly along with UPI.

Depositing and Withdrawing with UPI on Betting Platforms

Using UPI to deposit or withdraw funds is usually simpler than traditional payment methods. UPI methods have fewer intermediaries and give immediate confirmation.

However, all bookmakers do not have the option of UPI withdrawals. Therefore, it is important for users to always check the withdrawal policy of the operator they are using while withdrawing funds.

How to Deposit Using UPI on Betting Sites?

Depositing using UPI on betting sites is quick and easy. You can follow the steps mentioned below to deposit using UPI on betting sites:

Log in to your betting account on a betting platform of your choice that supports UPI transactions. Go to the Deposit or Add Funds section. Click on UPI/UPI Transfer/Google Pay/PhonePe (depending on the UPI option you want to choose from the ones that are available. Enter an amount within the minimum to maximum deposit range of the operator that you are using. Enter your UPI ID/VPA, name, phone number, and email address (if enquired). A prompt will then pop up on your UPI app to authorize the transaction. On approval, funds will be credited to your betting account depending on the deposit time required for the chosen UPI method.

How to Withdraw Using UPI on Betting Sites?

If you want to withdraw with UPI, do the following:

Go to the Withdraw / Payout section on your betting account. If UPI withdrawal is allowed, select UPI as the method. Confirm your UPI ID / VPA (this must match with your deposit ID or KYC). Enter the withdrawal amount (respecting minimum and maximum). Submit the withdrawal request. The operator might require verification or approval first. Once processed, funds will reflect on your linked bank account via UPI.

If you like taking profit early, you can also check our list of cash out betting sites for more flexible betting.

Tips to Avoid UPI Payment Failures on Bookmaker Sites

Here are some tips to avoid UPI payment failures on bookmaker sites:

Make sure to always enter your UPI ID correctly as errors can lead to payment failures.

Your bank account must be active, must have UPI transactions enabled, and must have sufficient funds to ensure seamless transactions.

The UPI app that you are using should be updated to the latest version so that there are no compatibility issues.

Try using a different UPI method if you encounter repeated payment failures.

Daily UPI transaction limits (if any are imposed by your bank) must be kept in mind.

If your preferred bookmaker does not support UPI transactions, consider using crypto or e-wallets as fallback. To learn more about crypto deposits and withdrawals, check our review of the best crypto betting sites in India.

UPI vs Other Betting Payment Methods - Which One is Better?

UPI is one of the most popular payment options in India. Its convenience is what makes it stand out. But how does it compare to other payment methods? Here’s an overview:

Payment Method Advantages Disadvantages UPI Instant, low or no fees, direct bank-to-bookie transfer Not always supported for withdrawals, may have daily transaction limits NetBanking / IMPS Reliable, familiar to many users Slower, requires more steps, possible extra charges E-wallets (Astropay, Neteller, Skrill) Fast withdrawals, multi-currency supported Need to top up wallet first; conversion fees apply Cryptocurrency Very fast, anonymous, wide global support Volatility risks, acceptance is not universal

In general, using UPI for deposits and a fast withdrawal process (wallet or bank transfer) offers a good balance.

Editor’s Final Take on Using UPI on Betting Sites

After making multiple transactions using UPI for betting in India, we realised that it is a preferred mode of transaction owing to its speed, simplicity, and low cost.

Many Indian players prefer UPI as their go-to method for adding funds to their betting accounts. However, UPI withdrawals are not always supported by all operators, limiting the usability of UPI as a withdrawal solution.

When selecting a betting site, it is important for users to prioritise those with full UPI deposit and withdrawal support, clear bonus rules tied to UPI usage, and prompt customer support. Users should always verify their account (KYC) early so that UPI transfers aren’t blocked.

Overall, UPI will likely continue to dominate as the default choice for Indian punters despite regular bettors maintaining alternative routes (wallets, cryptocurrency) to avoid limitations or downtime.

FAQs about UPI Betting Sites

Here are the FAQs:

Which are the best UPI betting sites in India?

Betting platforms like 1xBet, Dafabet, Rajabets, Parimatch and 4Rabet top the lists of the best UPI betting sites accessible to Indian users.

Is it safe to use UPI on betting sites?

Yes, UPI is regulated by NPCI and uses strong encryption and Two-Factor Authentication. The risk lies in betting on platforms that are unreliable in nature. Hence, it is important to stick to reputed betting sites who have good track records.

Which are the best UPI cricket betting sites?

Betting platforms with the most extensive cricket betting markets like 1xBet, Parimatch and 4Rabet are often preferred by the Indian users as the best UPI cricket betting sites.

What should I do if my UPI payment fails on a betting site?

In case your UPI payment fails on a betting site, check if you have entered your correct UPI ID and check the payment status with your bank. Retry via a different UPI App if the problem persists.