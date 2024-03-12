This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
League One
Toughsheet Community Stadium
Bolton Wanderers vs Oxford United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League One match between Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bolton will take on Oxford United in a League One fixture at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday. Bolton are currently third in the standings, six points behind league leaders Portsmouth. Oxford are further behind in seventh place, eyeing a spot in the playoffs.

Bolton have only managed to win one out of their last five fixtures and are heading into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Exeter, away from home. They will still be confident of beating Oxford at home.

The visitors ended a run of four games without a win recently when they beat Cheltenham Town 2-1. They will hope to draw confidence from that performance to put up a challenge. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bolton Wanderers vs Oxford United kick-off time

Date:March 12, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm GMT
Venue:Toughsheet Community Stadium

The match will be played at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Oxford United online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bolton Wanderers team news

Bolton will be missing striker Victor Adeboyejo, who was forced off the pitch after just five minutes over the weekend.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers target man Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is likely to take Adeboyejo's place in the starting lineup.

Bolton predicted XI: Coleman; Toal, Santos, Iredale; Jones, Sheehan, Thomason, Maghoma, Williams; Bodvarsson, Collins

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Baxter, Coleman
Defenders:Jones, Iredale, Almeida Santos, Johnstone, Dacres-Cogley, Forrester, Ogbeta, Toal, Ramsay, Taylor, Ashworth, Matheson
Midfielders:Thomason, Sheehan, Morley, Maghoma, Dempsey, Williams
Forwards:Mendes Gomes, Bodvarsson, Charles, Nlundulu, Collins, Jerome

Oxford United team news

Oxford continues to be without their eight-goal winger Goodrham due to a calf injury, but there is hope that he can return to action before the end of the month.

As a result of Goodrham's absence, Owen Dale is expected to have an extended run in the starting eleven.

Oxford predicted XI: Cumming; Stevens, Moore, Brown, Leigh; McGuane, Brannagan, Dale, Rodrigues, Murphy; Harris

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cumming, Eastwood, McGinty, Brearey
Defenders:Long, Brown, Thorniley, Moore, Bennett, Stevens, Leigh, Golding, Negru
Midfielders:McEachran, Brannagan, Smyth, Henry, McGuane, Murphy, Johnson, Matete
Forwards:Harris, Bodin, Browne, Burey, Rodrigues, Goodwin, Woltman, Dale

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
29/11/23Oxford United 0 - 0 Bolton WanderersLeague One
15/04/23Oxford United 0 - 1 Bolton WanderersLeague One
29/10/22Bolton Wanderers 1 - 3 Oxford UnitedLeague One
12/02/22Oxford United 2 - 3 Bolton WanderersLeague One
21/08/21Bolton Wanderers 2 - 1 Oxford UnitedLeague One

Useful links

