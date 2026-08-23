How to buy PSV Eindhoven 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Eredivisie news and more

PSV celebrated their third successive Eredivisie title in style last season, when claiming the crown by a record-breaking 19-point margin. Can they keep their foot on the gas during the current campaign? You can see the Rood-witten in live action by booking tickets for upcoming encounters at the Philips Stadion today.

Peter Bosz's men flew out of the traps during the 2025/26 campaign, slotting six past Sparta Rotterdam in their first home encounter, and they never looked back. As PSV netted 5+ goals during another six Eredivisie matches, it's no surprise that they topped the 100-goal mark come the end of the campaign.

Ismael Saibari, who bagged 19 goals last season, may have joined Bayern Munich, but American, Ricardo Pepi, who also hit the 19-goal mark last term, remains in the PSV ranks, along with influential duo, Guus Til and Ivan Perisic.

It's guaranteed to be another exhilarating season for PSV fans on both domestic and European fronts. Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at upcoming PSV matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming PSV Eindhoven fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (8pm) Ajax vs PSV Johan Cruijff Arena (Amsterdam) Tickets Sun, Sep 13 (2.30pm) PSV vs Sparta Rotterdam Philips Stadium (Eindhoven) Tickets Sun, Sep 20 (4.45pm) Twente vs PSV De Grolsch Veste (Enschede) Tickets Sat, Oct 10 (4.30pm) PSV vs Heerenveen Philips Stadium (Eindhoven) Tickets Sat, Oct 17 (4.30pm) ADO Den Haag vs PSV WerkTalent Stadion (The Hague) Tickets Sat, Oct 25 (2.30pm) PSV vs Feyenoord Philips Stadium (Eindhoven) Tickets Sat, Oct 31 (6.45pm) PSV vs Willem II Philips Stadium (Eindhoven) Tickets Sat, Nov 7 (8pm) Cambuur vs PSV Kooi Stadion (Leeuwarden) Tickets

How to buy PSV Eindhoven tickets

Official PSV Eindhoven match tickets are sold exclusively online through the club's Ticketshop. For most Eredivisie and European home fixtures, you cannot simply log in and buy a ticket though, you must have a PSV Club Card linked to your account.

To obtain these free cards you must create a 'My PSV' account online and submit an application. Non-Dutch residents can typically register with standard ID verification.

Sales windows are first opened for priority groups, club members and season club cardholders. Once those priority windows close, any remaining seats become available for standard PSV Club Card holders (roughly 3-4 weeks before matchday).

For low-risk or less popular matches, the club may lift membership restrictions and open 'free sales' to anyone without a Club Card. This rarely happens though for high-profile fixtures like the Champions League or matches against Ajax or Feyenoord.

How much are PSV Eindhoven tickets?

Official PSV Eindhoven tickets for regular Eredivisie matches generally range from about €30 behind the goals up to €70 for central long-side seats.

However high-demand fixtures, such as 'De Topper' (Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven) or PSV vs Feyenoord and European matches will cost significantly more or require packaged options.

The Philips Stadion is split into distinct tiers and blocks around the pitch:

Long Sides (Lengtezijde): Premium central seating running along the length of the pitch (such as blocks on the East/West stands). These offer the best view and command the highest standard face values (up to €70)

Short Sides / Ends (Korte Zijde / achter doel): Located behind the goals (upper and lower tiers). These include the more vocal home fan sections and atmospheric areas, starting at the most affordable tier (€30).

Corners (Hoog/Corners): Upper and lower corner sections bridging the short and long sides, representing intermediate pricing categories.

Business & Hospitality Packages: Grouped into Bronze, Silver, Gold (e.g. blocks C, P, Ere Noord, R), and Diamond tiers. Diamond includes exclusive access to the business club, food, and drinks.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Philips Stadion

The Philips Stadion in Eindhoven is the third-largest football stadium in the Netherlands. It boasts a current capacity of 35,119 seats and has served as the permanent home of PSV Eindhoven since the club’s inception in 1913.

The grounds began as a simple sports field laid out for the factory workers of the Philips Gloeilampenfabrieken (light bulb company) in 1910, inside the custom-built neighborhood of Philipsdorp.

Major renovations in the 1970s and 1990s, saw an all-round roof, luxury skyboxes, and stadium heating added. The venue reached its modern form in 2002, when all four corner sections were completely enclosed.

An ambitious €400M stadium expansion project has been planned by the club. Slated to begin in 2027, the expansion will construct a third tier on all sides, escalating the capacity up to 55,000-60,000 seats, without relocating from its historic city-centre home.

Historic matches staged at Philips Stadion:

UEFA Euro 2000: The stadium hosted three group-stage matches during the tournament, including England's dramatic 3-2 loss to Portugal.

2006 UEFA Cup Final: Spanish side Sevilla clinched a famous 4-0 victory over Middlesbrough to lift the trophy.

2023 Women's Champions League Final: The stadium hosted a historic, sold-out final where Barcelona staged a stunning comeback to defeat Wolfsburg 3-2.

The Ultimate Lifetime Fan: Frits Philips, the boy who performed the 1913 kick-off for the inaugural PSV match at Philips Stadion, remained a dedicated supporter until his death in 2005 at age 100.

He famously refused to sit in the luxury VIP box, choosing instead to sit among everyday fans in Section D, Row 22, Seat 43. The club keeps his seat permanently empty as a tribute.

PSV Eindhoven records and statistics

PSV Eindhoven (Philips Sport Vereniging) is one of the most successful and decorated football clubs in the Netherlands. Alongside Ajax and Feyenoord, they make up the traditional 'Big Three' that dominate Dutch football.

Club honours and trophy highlights

Eredivisie (Dutch Championship) : 27 Titles

KNVB Cup (Dutch Cup) : 11 Titles

UEFA Champions League / European Cup : 1 Title (1988)

UEFA Europa League / UEFA Cup : 1 Title (1978)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Willy van der Kuijlen (660), Willy van de Kerkhof (541)

Most Goals: Willy van der Kuijlen (403), Luuk de Jong (186)

Earliest Ever League Title

On April 5, 2026, PSV clinched the 2025-26 Eredivisie title with 5 rounds to spare. This broke the previous calendar record for the earliest title ever won in Dutch history (which PSV previously set on April 8, 1978).

The 1988 Treble

Led by master tactician Guus Hiddink, the 1987-88 season is the absolute pinnacle of PSV's history. A team that included icons like Ronald Koeman, Eric Gerets and Hans van Breukelen, scooped the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup, before defeating Benfica on penalties to lift the European Cup. They remain the last Dutch team to achieve the Continental Treble.

The Ultimate Stepping Stone

PSV is globally famous for identifying and launching absolute icons of world football. Legends who got their first major European breakthroughs or evolved at PSV include: Ronaldo, Romario, Ruud Gullit, Arjen Robben, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Jaap Stam.











