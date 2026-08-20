How to buy Benfica 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Primeira Liga news and more

Having finished out of the top-2 in the Portuguese league for the first time in four years last season, Benfica will be focused on making positive strides this campaign. You can join the fervent Benfiquistas who mass at the iconic Estádio da Luz to support their side each week by booking tickets today.

Demand to see Benfica, who are the most honoured club in Portugal, with an estimated 14 million supporters worldwide, and a staggering 400,000+ club members, maybe high, but don't give up hope just yet.

You're guaranteed excitement when Benfica take to the pitch. Marco Silva's boys bag goals for fun, and they netted 5+ goals on a handful of occasions during just the opening month of the season. Vangelis Pavlidis continues to lead the line in style, and he'll be aiming to add to his hat-trick tally.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Benfica matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Benfica fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Mon, Aug 31 (6.45pm) Benfica vs Estoril Estádio da Luz (Lisbon) Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (TBA) Marítimo vs Benfica Estádio do Marítimo (Funchal, Madeira) Tickets Wed, Sep 9 (8.15pm) Moreirense vs Benfica Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas (Moreira de Cónegos) Tickets Sat, Sep 12 (TBA) Benfica vs Gil Vicente Estádio da Luz (Lisbon) Tickets Sat, Sep 19 (TBA) Porto vs Benfica Estádio do Dragão (Porto) Tickets Sat, Oct 10 (TBA) Benfica vs Vitoria Guimaraes Estádio da Luz (Lisbon) Tickets Sat, Oct 24 (TBA) Santa Clara vs Benfica Estadio de São Miguel (Ponta Delgada, Azores) Tickets Tue, Oct 27 (7pm) Taça da Liga: Benfica vs Gil Vicente Estádio da Luz (Lisbon) Tickets Sun, Nov 1 (TBA) Benfica vs Alverca Estádio da Luz (Lisbon) Tickets

How to buy Benfica tickets

Official Benfica match tickets can be purchased exclusively through the club's digital channels or authorized physical stores. The main ticket office (Bilheteira Centenário) can be found at the Estádio da Luz. Offline tickets can also be sourced from the Benfica official store Jardim do Regedor in central Lisbon.

Match tickets tend to be released during staggered sales windows:

Phase 1: Red Pass Holders - Season ticket holders get a brief window to confirm their seats or purchase extra allocations.

Phase 2: Sócios (Club Members) - Members with up-to-date fee registration get priority access next. This phase usually starts roughly 7 to 14 days before matchday.

Phase 3: Public Sale - If any seats remain, they open to the general public about a week before the game.

NB: The 'Big Three' Warning - Tickets for high-stakes fixtures like the Derby de Lisboa (vs Sporting CP), O Clássico (vs FC Porto), and Champions League ties rarely make it to public sale because members snap them up during Phase 2. For standard league matches, general public availability is highly likely.

In addition, fans can purchase Benfica match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Benfica tickets?

Official match tickets on the Benfica club site typically range from €15-€40 for club members (Sócios) and €30-€90 for the general public for standard Primeira Liga encounters.

For high-demand fixtures like the O Clássico derby against FC Porto or European nights, official baseline prices can climb to €100–€180, while premium hospitality can scale much higher.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Estádio da Luz

Estádio da Luz, located in Lisbon, is the iconic home ground of Benfica and one of Europe's standout football stadiums. Officially named the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, it is affectionately nicknamed "A Catedral" (The Cathedral) by football fans worldwide.

The original Estádio da Luz opened in 1954 and was a monumental concrete bowl. By the late 1980s, it grew to hold a staggering 120,000 spectators, making it the largest stadium in Europe at the time.

As part of the hosting process for the UEFA Euro 2004 tournament, the historic original structure was completely demolished. The new (current) ultra-modern, all-seater venue opened in October 2003 with an initial capacity of 65,647.

Memorable matches held at Estádio da Luz include the following:

Euro 2004 Final : Greece shocked the world by defeating host nation Portugal 1-0 to lift the European Championship trophy.

2014 UEFA Champions League Final : Real Madrid secured their legendary tenth European title by defeating city rivals Atlético Madrid 4-1 in extra time.

2020 UEFA Champions League Final : Under unique pandemic-era conditions, Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 behind closed doors to claim the treble.

The Eusébio Tribute: Outside the stadium stands a famous bronze statue of Eusébio, Benfica’s greatest-ever player. Following his death in 2014, the statue became a massive, emotional shrine covered in scarves from fans across the globe.

Benfica records and statistics

Benfica (Sport Lisboa e Benfica) are the most decorated football club in Portugal, holding a record 88 major trophies and anchoring its place as one of Europe’s most iconic sporting institutions. Represented by their iconic eagle mascot, Vitória, Benfica stands as an absolute giant of continental football.

Club honours and trophy highlights

Primeira Liga (Portuguese Championship) : 38 Titles

Taça de Portugal (Portuguese Cup) : 26 Titles

European Cup : 2 Titles

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Nené (575), António Veloso (538)

Most Goals: Eusébio (473), José Águas (379)

Most Decorated Player

Brazilian centre-back Luisão lifted a record 20 trophies during his long tenure as club captain.

Invincible Champions

During the 1972–73 season, Benfica became the first Portuguese club to win the league completely undefeated, racking up 28 wins and 2 draws.

The Flight of the Mascot

Before every home match at the Estádio da Luz, the club's live bald eagle mascot, Águia Vitória, flies around the entire stadium before landing precisely on top of a shield on the pitch, completing the club's official crest in real life. Legend says if the eagle flies around the stadium twice before landing, Benfica will win the match.















