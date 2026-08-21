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Premier League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoNottingham Forest
Book Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Tickets
Rob Norcup
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How to get Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest

Two former European champions go head-to-head at Villa Park this September and you could secure seats today

Villa Park will be buzzing when Aston Villa take on fellow Midlands outfit, Nottingham Forest, in an intriguing Premier League on Saturday, September 12 and you could be there by booking tickets today.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest TicketsBook now

A whole host of Aston Villa's Europa League heroes may have departed for pastures new, but the claret and sky blue draped fans have full faith in Unai Emery, who has overcome past bumps in the road with aplomb. Villa famously failed to win any of their opening five EPL fixtures last season, before clinching 12 victories in their next 13 games.

Forest head to Birmingham still looking to find some consistency following Oliver Glasner's summer arrival. With no European distraction this time around, the Tricky Trees will be fully focused on pushing up the Premier League ladder this season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League fixture?

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest takes place at Villa Park (Birmingham), on Saturday, September 12 with a scheduled 3pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Villa Park

How to buy Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest TicketsBook now

How much do Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

AVL

AVL - Form

BMG
L2-1
BHA
L4-0
ARS
L0-1
HUL
D0-0
CLB
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
NFO

NFO - Form

B29
W2-0
LEE
L0-1
LEE
L0-2
LIV
D2-2
TOT
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Aston VillaDrawNottingham Forest
3
1
1
Europa League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
4
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
FT
Europa League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
10Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest lineups

4-2-3-1
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Formation
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3-4-2-1
Z. SuzukiZ. SuzukiA. Wan-BissakaA. Wan-BissakaI. MaatsenI. MaatsenV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefP. TorresP. TorresE. BuendiaE. BuendiaB. KamaraB. KamaraJ. McGinnJ. McGinnR. BarkleyR. Barkleyteam-logoG. HemmingsN. JacksonN. JacksonM. SelsM. SelsO. DiomandeO. DiomandeMurilloMurilloO. AinaO. AinaX. SchlagerX. SchlagerD. MunozD. MunozN. WilliamsN. WilliamsJ. McAteeJ. McAteeM. Gibbs-WhiteM. Gibbs-WhiteD. NdoyeD. NdoyeL. DelapL. Delap
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
4-2-3-1
Aston Villa

Starting XI

Nottingham Forest

Substitutes

Manager

  • U. Emery
  • O. Glasner
Aston Villa

Injuries and Suspensions

Nottingham Forest

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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