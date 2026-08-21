How to buy Primeira Liga 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices, venue information and more

Porto came out on top in the battle of the 'Big 3' Portuguese sides last season to reign supreme as Primeira Liga champions for the 31st time. With both Benfica and Sporting CP keen to recapture the crown, we're set for another thrilling campaign.

While the two Lisbon giants and Porto tend to grab the majority of the Portuguese football headlines, there are fifteen other Primeira Liga clubs who are aiming to make positive strides over the coming months and you can book match tickets to see any of them play live today.

Let GOAL give you all the latest Portuguese Primeira Liga ticket information, including the upcoming schedule, where you can buy match tickets and how much they cost.

Upcoming Portuguese Primeira Liga standout fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Fri, Aug 28 (8.15pm) Rio Ave vs Sporting CP Estádio dos Arcos (Vila do Conde) Tickets Sat, Aug 29 (3.30pm) Alverca vs Santa Clara Alverca Football Club Stadium (Alverca do Ribatejo) Tickets Sat, Aug 29 (3.30pm) Arouca vs Marítimo Estádio Municipal de Arouca (Arouca) Tickets Sat, Aug 29 (6pm) Académico de Viseu vs Porto Estádio Municipal do Fontelo (Viseu) Tickets Sun, Aug 30 (3.30pm) Nacional vs Estrela Estádio da Madeira (Funchal, Madeira) Tickets Sun, Aug 30 (6pm) Casa Pia vs Moreirense Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior (Rio Maior) Tickets Sun, Aug 30 (8.30pm) Famalicão vs Gil Vicente Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho (Vila Nova de Famalicão) Tickets Mon, Aug 31 (6.45pm) Benfica vs Estoril Estádio da Luz (Lisbon) Tickets Mon, Aug 31 (8.45pm) Sporting Braga vs Vitória Guimarães Braga Municipal Stadium (Braga) Tickets Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA) Marítimo vs Benfica Estádio do Marítimo (Funchal, Madeira) Tickets Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA) Porto vs Moreirense Estádio do Dragão (Porto) Tickets Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA) Sporting CP vs Nacional Estádio José Alvalade (Lisbon) Tickets Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA) Alverca vs Sporting Braga Alverca Football Club (Alverca do Ribatejo) Tickets Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA) Estrela vs Famalicão Estádio José Gomes (Amadora) Tickets Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA) Gil Vicente vs Académico de Viseu Estádio Cidade de Barcelos (Barcelos) Tickets Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA) Santa Clara vs Rio Ave Estádio de São Miguel (Ponta Delgada, Azores) Tickets Sep 4/5/6/7 (TBA) Vitória Guimarães vs Casa Pia Dom Afonso Henriques (Guimaraes) Tickets

How to buy Portuguese Primeira Liga tickets

Official Portuguese Primeira Liga tickets can be purchased directly from the individual host club's ticketing channels, as the league does not sell centralized tickets.

Tickets for regular fixtures generally go on sale 10 to 14 days before matchday for club members, with remaining seats opening to the general public roughly a week before the game.

It's worth noting though, that if you want to watch high-profile fixtures like O Clássico (Benfica vs Porto) or the Derby de Lisboa (Benfica vs Sporting CP), tickets almost never go on general sale, as club members tend to purchase all available tickets.

In addition, fans can purchase Portuguese Primeira Liga match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Portuguese Primeira Liga tickets?

Official Portuguese Primeira Liga match tickets vary significantly depending on the club, opposition, and your membership status, with standard general public baseline tickets typically ranging from €30-€90. For club members (known as Sócios), prices can drop to €15-€40 per match.

However, as the Primeira Liga is highly localized, pricing frameworks are determined independently by individual clubs, especially by Benfica, Sporting CP and Porto.

Keep tabs on the clubs' official ticket portals for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Portuguese Primeira Liga records and statistics

The Portuguese Primeira Liga, established in 1934, is famously dominated by the 'Big Three' (Os Três Grandes) - Benfica, Porto, and Sporting CP. Together, they have won all but two championships in the league's history. Those two non-Big 3 triumphs were achieved by Belenenses (1945-46) and Boavista (2000-01).

Consecutive Titles: Porto are the only club to win 5 consecutive titles, achieving this feat from 1994–1999.

Longest Unbeaten Streak: Porto set the record with 58 consecutive league games unbeaten under Sérgio Conceição between 2020 and 2022.

The 2001 Boavista Shockwave: Boavista broke a 55-year monopoly held by the Big Three by capturing the 2000-01 title under manager Jaime Pacheco, prompting massive celebrations across the city of Porto.

No Relegation Ever: Benfica, Porto, Sporting CP have never been relegated since the league's foundation.

Portuguese Primeira Liga stadiums and venues

Club Stadium & location Capacity Benfica Estádio da Luz (Lisbon) 68,100 Sporting CP Estádio José Alvalade (Lisbon) 52,095 Porto Estádio do Dragão (Porto) 50,033 Sporting Braga Estádio Municipal de Braga (Braga) 30,286 Vitória de Guimarães Estádio D. Afonso Henriques (Guimaraes) 30,029 Santa Clara Estádio de São Miguel (Ponta Delgada, Azores) 12,500 Gil Vicente Estádio Cidade de Barcelos (Barcelos) 12,046 Marítimo Estádio do Marítimo (Funchal, Madeira) 10,600 Estrela Estádio José Gomes (Amadora) 9,288 Casa Pia Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior (Rio Maior)* 7,000 Alverca Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca (Alverca do Ribatejo) 6,932 Académico de Viseu Estádio Municipal do Fontelo (Viseu) 6,912 Moreirense Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas (Moreira de Cónegos) 6,150 Rio Ave Estádio dos Arcos (Vila do Conde) 5,300 Nacional Estádio da Madeira (Funchal, Madeira) 5,200 Famalicão Estádio Municipal de Famalicão (Vila Nova de Famalicão) 5,186 Estoril Estádio António Coimbra da Mota (Estoril) 5,094 Arouca Estádio Municipal de Arouca (Arouca) 5,000

*Note: Casa Pia play their home matches at the neutral Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior, while their own ground does not meet top-tier league requirements.



