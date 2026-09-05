Inside Man City's quest to build a 'winning machine' as WSL champions prepare for first title defence in a decade

When Manchester City welcomed media into the new facility for the women’s team back in May, just days after winning a first Women’s Super League title in 10 years, the message was clear. Asked if the club was building something that could become a dynasty, Charlotte O’Neill, City’s managing director, replied confidently: “Absolutely. That’s the plan. We’re trying to build the winning machine.”

Her comments came after a tour of the new £10 million state-of-the-art building, complete with everything from underwater treadmills and gym machinery chosen to address injury concerns specific to women’s football, to personalised chopsticks for the squad’s quartet of Japanese players and a barista-style coffee machine that every member of the team has been trained to use.

Less than a week after City’s title triumph was confirmed, thanks to Brighton’s draw with closest-challengers Arsenal, the vibe in the building, the one the players had watched from as their status as English champions was confirmed, was good – but there was an elephant in the room. It was one that only grew bigger as Emma Deakin, City’s head of performance services, pointed out spots on the tour related to star striker Khadija Shaw, who was out of contract in a few weeks’ time and heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

But Shaw’s bespoke recovery shakes of pineapple and mango and her rule-breaking spot next to City captain Alex Greenwood in the changing room, despite them being No.9 and No.5, respectively, while every other player sits in number order, remain a feature of the building as the new season approaches, after Shaw announced she had signed a new four-year contract during the celebrations that followed the WSL triumph.

Had the Jamaica international come into the 2026-27 campaign wearing a darker shade of blue, expectations around City’s ability to truly build on the league and cup double of last season would be extremely different. But that Shaw remains in Manchester is massive as Andree Jeglertz’s side try to ensure neither the first WSL title in 10 years nor the first FA Cup triumph in six were flashes in the pan.