Who is Sacha Lewis? Man City's Girls' Academy graduate signs first professional deal after Player of the Season heroics with Next Gen side

Manchester City have officially secured the long-term future of promising teenage defender Sacha Lewis, who has signed her first professional contract with the club. The 18-year-old fullback, a Bury native and lifelong supporter of the club, has completed a remarkable journey through the youth system.

Having originally joined the setup at the Under-14 level, Lewis has steadily climbed the ranks at the City Football Academy. She now becomes the latest success story to emerge from the Girls' Academy, mirroring the recent progression of fellow defender Gracie Prior into the senior professional ranks. Lewis will retain the number 47 shirt as she makes her permanent transition into the first-team environment.

The milestone deal arrives on the back of a stellar individual campaign for the youngster in the 2025-26 season. Lewis was crowned Player of the Season for City’s Next Gen side, acting as a driving force as the team secured a fifth-place finish during their inaugural season.