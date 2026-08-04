Barcelona complete record-breaking Kerolin transfer as Manchester City receive biggest fee in WSL history

Barcelona have officially completed the signing of Brazilian international forward Kerolin from Manchester City in a deal that shatters existing transfer records.

According to Sky Sports, The Catalan giants have agreed to pay a fee believed to be worth around £1.25m, making the 26-year-old the largest fee ever received by a WSL club. This monumental figure comfortably eclipses the previous record, which was set only last summer when Olivia Smith moved from Liverpool to Arsenal in a deal worth £1m.

The move represents a significant profit for Manchester City, who brought the attacker to the Joie Stadium from the NWSL just 18 months ago. While City lose a key component of their attacking line, the financial windfall sets a new precedent for the league's ability to generate massive export fees.