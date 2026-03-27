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Mike Williams

Where to watch Venezuela today? Live stream & TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Venezuela
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
Copa America

Everything you need to know about how to watch Venezuela in all friendlies and major competitions

Venezuela is known for its passionate love for all things soccer-related. They are part of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifier South American teams but have never made it through to a World Cup tournament.

The most successful club in Venezuelan soccer history is Caracas F.C., with 12 First Division titles to their name. Deportivo Táchira are the current champions and the side with the most titles in its domestic league, with an impressive 11.

Here, GOAL is on hand to guide you through how to watch the Venezuelan national team's soccer matches.

Live broadcast of Venezuela matches

Where to watch Venezuela soccer games for free

You can watch the Venezuelan national team on Fanatiz, which costs to watch on a Pay Per View basis.

Watch Venezuela soccer on Fanatiz
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Some games are also available on the DAZN app and via beIN Sports and beIN Sports CONNECT in select TV provider bundles, such as Fubo and Sling TV.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

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Where to watch Venezuela soccer games worldwide

While options can be limited, the following provide coverage.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
ArgentinaDIRECTV Sports Argentina
BrazilZapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, SporTV 4
CanadaFanatiz, beIN Sports/CONNECT Canada
Colombiaditu
EcuadorCanal de Futbol
USAFanatiz, beIN Sports/CONNECT
Puerto RicoFanatiz
Peru Movistar Play, Disney+ Premium Chile

Where to watch Venezuela soccer games in Spanish

To watch games in Spanish language, you'll need access to beIN Sports en Español, which are also available through some Fubo and Sling TV plans.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch an upcoming Venezuela game on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports
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