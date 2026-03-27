Where to watch United Arab Emirates today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The United Arab Emirates are one of the Asia's most ambitious soccer nations.

Representing a country where the game has grown rapidly in the space a short few decades, the UAE qualified for their first ever FIFA World Cup in 1990 and have been a consistent contender in tournaments, particularly the AFC Asian, every since.

For Emirati-Americans wanting to watch their next soccer game live, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Upcoming United Arab Emirate TV schedule

Where to watch United Arab Emirates for free

Many international soccer games, including those involving the United Arab Emirates, are available on channels that are accessible via streaming platforms that offer new customers free trials of their service.

Fubo and DirecTV both offer five day free trials and have ESPN, FOX Sports, ViX, CBS Sports Network and Fubo Sports Network among their list of channels.

Where to watch United Arab Emirates worldwide

United Arab Emirates have supporters all over the world. If you are one of them, you are usually able to find their live soccer games on the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming UAE soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Connect, TOD MENA beIN Sports International OneFootball

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next United Arab Emirates soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports