Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur today? Live soccer streams & TV channels for upcoming games

Tottenham Hotspur ended a long wait for silverware when they lifted the Europa League last season. The North Londoners entered a new era this summer when they hired Thomas Frank.
The Tottenham Hotspur stadium is buzzing with optimism as the new era, filled with stars like Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, and Pedro Porro, is off to a flier. The club hopes to contend for trophies regularly and make deeper inroads into European competitions.
GOAL tells you everything about where to watch Tottenham Hotspur this season.
Read More: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer
Live broadcast of Tottenham matches
Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur documentaries
Tottenham Hotspur were one of the first teams to feature on Amazon Prime Video's hit All or Nothing docuseries. Narrated by Tom Hardy, the series follows Tottenham's turbulent 2019-2020 season under Mauricio Pochettino first and Jose Mourinho later.
The series is available in the United States on Amazon Prime Video.
Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur around the world
Supporters in the USA can watch most Tottenham Hotspur Premier League games on Peacock. Alternatively, they can watch a few of their Premier League games and FA Cup fixtures on Fubo. Paramount+ holds the rights for all the Champions League games in the USA.
For the rest of the world, check out the table below. The broadcasters listed are for Premier League games.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster
|Canada
|Fubo
|LATAM
|ESPN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|UK
|Sky Sports, TNT Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|Indian sub-continent
|Star Sports
|MENA
|beIN Sports
|Oceania
|Stan Sport, Sky Sport, Digicel
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Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur with Spanish commentary
Select Tottenham Hotspur games in Spanish are broadcast on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock. Our favourite streaming service, Fubo, provides you with access to Telemundo and Universo.
Tottenham Hotspur tickets
For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Tottenham Hotspur tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.
Tottenham Hotspur kits
For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Tottenham Hotspur kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.