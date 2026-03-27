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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Sporting CP today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Sporting CP
Liga Portugal
Taca de Portugal
Champions League

Everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting CP in Liga Portugal and all major competitions

Based in Lisbon and founded in 1906, Sporting CP - short for Sporting Clube de Portugal - is one of the three big soccer clubs in Portugal alongside Benfica and Porto.

Along with their successes on the pitch, Sporting CP have also earned a reputation for its youth academy which has produced global superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo.

To follow them on their journey, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch their next televised game here in the United States.

Upcoming Sporting CP TV schedule

Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Fubo

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Fubo
DAZN

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Portuguese Primeira Liga

Where to watch Sporting CP for free

Most Sporting CP and other Portuguese Primeira Liga soccer games are broadcast live on the channel GOLTV. GOLTV is accessible via the streaming platform Fubo, who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

If you want to watch Sporting CP in UEFA competitions, Paramount+ have exclusive rights to the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League here in the United States. Paramount+ offer new customers a free seven day trial.

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Where to watch Sporting CP worldwide

Broadcasters listed in the table below are generally where you will find Portuguese Primeira Liga games around the world.

For a specific upcoming Sporting CP soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
PortugalSport TV
InternationalGolTV Play

If you are currently out of the country and you would like to watch the next upcoming Sporting CP soccer game where you are, you can access your preferred streaming platforms by bypassing geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

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