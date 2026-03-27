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Where to watch Slovakia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Slovakia
European Championship Qualification
European Championship
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Friendlies

Everything you need to know about how to watch Slovakia in friendlies and all major competitions.

Since becoming an independent nation, Slovakia are gradually trying to make a mark in world soccer. Back in 2010, they qualified for their first FIFA World Cup and even defeated Italy to advance to the knockout stages.

In just a short space of time they have established a name for themselves as a team with passion, resilience and players of great technical skill.

Here, GOAL brings to you all the necessary information about Slovakia's international matches and how you can enjoy their performances sitting in the USA.

Live broadcast of Slovakia matches

Where to watch Slovakia soccer for free

Slovakia fans in the USA can watch their national team's matches on Fox Soccer Plus, ViX, and Fubo. GOAL highly recommends Fubo for its hassle-free nature, and it will bring to you every game, unlike ViX, which will only telecast select games.

Watch Slovakia soccer on Fubo
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Where to watch Slovakia soccer worldwide

If you are not in the USA and still want to watch Slovakia, GOAL has a solution for you. We have compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal. Find it below:

Country / RegionBroadcaster
SlovakiaSport1, Sport2, RTVS (Jednotka, Dvojka, Sport), Premier Sport, Arena Sport
GermanySport1, Sport2
MexicoFox Sports, ViX
CanadaDAZN
UKSky Sports, TNT Sports
USAFox Soccer Plus, ViX, Fubo

Where to watch Slovakia soccer in Spanish

In case you want to enjoy Spanish commentary in Slovakia's international soccer matches, you can tune into Univision and TUDN. ViX can also be a useful platform that offers Spanish commentary options.

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