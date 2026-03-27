Where to watch Senegal today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The Senegal men's national team have established themselves as one of the biggest powers of African soccer.

First bursting onto the world stage in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, they have been fiercely competitive ever since, winning their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title in 2022.

To watch the current generation of stars in their quest for glory, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch their next game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Senegal TV schedule

Where to watch Senegal for free

Most international soccer games involving Senegal and other African nations are shown on ESPN and ESPN's official streaming service, ESPN Select, here in the USA.

ESPN, the channel, and all content available on ESPN Select are available via Fubo, an online streaming platform that offers new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Where to watch Senegal worldwide

Senegal have supporters all over the world. If you are one of them, you can generally find live international soccer games on the channels listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Senegal soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Senegal RTS | New World Sport Central Africa New World Sport MENA Shahid International FIFA+

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next upcoming Senegal soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports