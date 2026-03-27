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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Real Madrid today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Madrid
LaLiga
K. Mbappe

Everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid in LALIGA and all major competitions

Real Madrid are largely recognised as the biggest team in soccer.

With an immensely large fanbase and more Champions League titles than any other European team, Real Madrid are the pinnacle of the highest standards in sport.

Competing alongside another behemoth in Barcelona, as well as local neighbours Atletico, in LALIGA, fans around the world regularly tune in to see the famous Los Blancos. For fans in the USA, GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know.

Upcoming Real Madrid TV schedule

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Fubo

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DAZN

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream Spanish LALIGA soccer

Where to watch Real Madrid for free

ESPN Deportes is available on streaming services that offer free trials, which means new customers may be able to watch the next Real Madrid game for free.

Fubo offers a free seven day trial, while DirecTV offer one for five days.

Where to watch Real Madrid with Spanish commentary

Spanish language coverage of LALIGA soccer is available on ESPN Deportes, which you can stream on the official ESPN streaming service, as well as others like Fubo who offer a free 7 day trial to new customers.

To watch Real Madrid in Champions League action with Spanish commentary, you can find it on TV channel TUDN or streaming service DAZN.

Stream UCL with Spanish comms on DAZNSign Up

Where to watch Real Madrid worldwide

Real Madrid coverage is available in the USA on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. For worldwide coverage, check out the table below. Information is for LALIGA only.

CountryBroadcaster
CanadaTSN/RDS
MexicoSky Sports / Canal 5
IndiaFanCode
UKPremier Sports / Disney+
SpainGOL / Movistar / DAZN
MENAbeIN Sports

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest Real Madrid game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Real Madrid tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Real Madrid tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Real Madrid tickets from $129Book tickets

Real Madrid kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Real Madrid kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Real Madrid jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

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