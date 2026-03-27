Where to watch and live stream Primera Division de Uruguay soccer

Uruguay, the cradle of South American soccer, is home to one of the most competitive and tradition-rich leagues in the world - the Primera Division.

For over a century, the league has been the heartbeat of Uruguayan culture and has produced some of the best players in the game including, in more recent years, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

If you're wanting to check out the next upcoming game, GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know,.

Upcoming Primera Division de Uruguay TV schedule

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream Copa Libertadores soccer

Where to watch Primera Division de Uruguay for free

Primera Division de Uruguay soccer games are shown on either Fanatiz or Fubo here in the United States.

The latter, Fubo, offer new customers a free five day trial of their service before asking you to decide on whether to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch Primera Division de Uruguay with Spanish commentary

Coverage of the Primera Division de Uruguay on Fubo and Fanatiz comes via the channel GolTV.

GolTV offer Spanish language commentary via GolTV Espanol which is also hosted on the aforementioned streaming platforms.

Where to watch Primera Division de Uruguay worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch Primera Division de Uruguay soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

Country / Region Broadcaster Uruguay Disney+ | VTV+ South America Disney+ Puerto Rico Fanatiz International GolTV Play

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Primera Division de Uruguay game by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).