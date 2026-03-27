Where to watch and live stream NWSL soccer

The NWSL is the highest level sports competitions in the United States and one of the most competitive soccer leagues in the world.

Elite talent from the USWNT regularly showcase their talent in the NWSL, which culminates each year with a dramatic playoff race to see who will be crowned champion.

Soccer fans looking for information on how to watch the next NWSL game live can find everything they need to know right here on GOAL.

Upcoming NWSL TV schedule

Where to watch NWSL soccer for free

NWSL games are broadcast on streaming services that offer free trials. This means that if you're a new customer to Fubo and Paramount+, who both offer free seven day trials of their service, you may be able to watch the next NWSL live game for free.

Where to watch NWSL with Spanish commentary

ESPN Deportes will show 10 live games with Spanish commentary throughout this current season.

The channel is available via the official ESPN app, or through other streaming services including Fubo and DirecTV.

Where to watch NWSL worldwide

Streaming rights for the NWSL are split across a number of different streaming platforms here in the United States.

For more information of where to watch and stream NWSL action from around the world, check the table below.

Country / Region Broadcaster Australia Optus Sports UK TNT Sports Mexico ESPN South America ESPN Nordics Disney+

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest NWSL game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

